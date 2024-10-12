Forwarded this email? Subscribe here for more

MERYL NASS

OCT 12

I was trying to show in the talk I gave in Japan, which James Corbett elaborated on, that Americans and other planetary citizens have been played with and cheated for over 30 years regarding our legal and financial responsibilities to jump through various hoops regarding climate change (and the quiet part they never say, that is part and parcel of the climate change plan, deindustrialization). We can only meet the arbitrary climate goals if we give up industrialization, our way of life and our (already falling for 5 decades) standard of living.

But in fact, we have no legal obligation to do any of this. Our government leaders have sold us a pig in a poke, playing us for marks in a 3 card Monty scheme.

We have no obligation to stop using fossil fuels, deplete lithium for electric vehicle batteries, kill whales with expensive offshore windmills. (By the way, has anyone heard how the windmills fared against Helene and Milton?) No US officials voted for any of this. The Paris agreement was signed by Obama in China, never ratified by any member of Congress. Trump removed us from the Paris agreement, Biden reinstituted it, but the 2015 Paris climate agreement with its 1.5 degree temperature ceiling was never ratified. It claims authority from the 1992 UN Framework on Climate Change. Like the Pandemic Treaty hopes to accomplish: claiming that future agreements will be binding due to the existence of earlier agreements. Officials pretend we are bound by it and these other agreements, when in fact, we are not. Here is what Greg Walcher has to say:

Oct 11, 2024

By GREG WALCHER

