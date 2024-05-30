From the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin

Climate science keeps contradicting itself

Climate change causing both wetter and drier summers? UK’s Met Office warned government that the 2024 summer could see 50 days of rain!In the summers of 2018 and 2022, for example, Europe was hit by drought, and government-paid experts and media blamed man-made climate change. Many claimed that drought would be the future for British and European summers.

For example, the UK’s Met Office warned:

As global temperatures rise, there is a risk drought will become more frequent in the UK. Data available here. Winters across the UK are projected to get wetter, while summers are expected to become drier. However, it is the distribution of this rainfall that will determine future UK drought risk.

Today: prepare for “at least” 50 days of summer rain!

Ironically, it has just been reported by news site LBC here that the Met Office now has warned the government “to prepare for at least 50 days of rain in the next three months, leading to fears over further flooding in the UK and dashing any hopes of a warm British summer.”

All the talk of climate-change induced droughts has shifted to drenched summers!

“Last summer saw 40 days of rain, but the Met Office expects this summer to be even worse, jeopardising popular summer events such as Wimbledon, Trooping of the Colour, Royal Ascot and many festivals including Glastonbury,” LBC adds.

More rain and more drought in the summer

The reason for all the expected rain, according to the LBC site: global warming.

“Climate change is largely to blame for the UK’s wetter weather. As the atmosphere warms, it holds more moisture – around 7% for each degree.”

Ironically, the wettest ever summer ever in the UK occurred in 1912, which saw rainfall on more than 55 days. At the time, the UK was about a degree Celsius cooler and so the atmosphere was capable of holding 7% less water. Why would it rain more back then?

Met Office concedes forecasts are not possible

It’s becoming glaringly clear that climate science is indeed full of contradictions and theoretical errors. Climatic statements can’t be taken seriously anymore.

Hours later, the Met Office tried to backpedal, telling tyla.com here that it “has had to come forward to shut down reports that the UK is reportedly set for 50 days of rain this summer” and: “It is not possible to forecast a specific number of days of rain for the whole of summer.”

“When looking at forecasts beyond five days into the future, the chaotic nature of the atmosphere starts to come into play – small events currently over the Atlantic can have potentially significant impacts on our weather in the UK in several days’ or weeks’ time,” the Met Office told Tyla.