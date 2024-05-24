POLITICS

EPA

ClimateTV: Biden Climate Rules Onslaught: Coming to a Household Near You – The Climate Realism Show #111

45 mins ago Anthony Watts 1 Comment

Macular Degeneration Can Disappear, Just Stop Doing This!

5,600

Doctor Discovered Natural Solution For Macular Degeneration (Watch)

423

Sponsored Ad

The Heartland Institute

57.9K subscribers

Biden Climate Rules Onslaught: Coming to a Household Near You - The Climate Realism Show #111

Share

Watch on

On episode 111 of The Climate Realism Show, we are going to review many of the eco policies that amount to Biden’s war on homeowners and the citizenry for the sake of “saving the planet” from climate change.

We’ll be discussing the Biden power plant rule, auto emissions rule, new ESA restrictions in Texas for a lizard, appliance rules, and more. The rules restricting gas stove and light bulbs and others supposedly to prevent so-called climate catastrophes affect our everyday choices and lives.

Joining us will be Marlo Lewis, Jr. who is a senior fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute. Lewis writes on global warming, energy policy, and public policy issues and will comment of the onslaught by Biden which appears geared to meet the 180 day deadline for such things before the November election.

Join host Anthony Watts, the Heartland Institute’s H. Sterling Burnett, and Marlo Lewis for the big list of FAIL. And, as always, we have the Crazy Climate News of the Week. Join us LIVE at 1 p.m. ET (12 p.m. CT) for the kind of climate realism you can’t find anywhere else, and join the chat to get your questions answered, too.

Follow us on Instagram 👉@HeartlandInstitute

We’re on Facebook 👉 The Heartland Institute

Follow Linnea on Twitter 👉 https://twitter.com/LinneaLueken

Support this content 👉Donate – The Heartland Institute