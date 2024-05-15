May 10, 2024 -- Ponies in the Park

Coal Creek CO2 Capture Study Discussed

Council Recommends Grant to Fund Research

The Lignite Research Council this week unanimously recommended approval of a $1.1 million grant to Rainbow Energy Center for a "bridge study" to refine the company's design and cost estimates to install a facility to capture carbon dioxide emissions from Coal Creek Station.

Rainbow acquired the 1,151-megawatt power plant from Great River Energy two years ago, pledging to install a CO2 capture system at the plant, as well as acquire 400 megawatts of wind generation. Coal Creek's electricity output is tied to the grid via a 436-mile direct current transmission line that terminates in the Twin Cities area.

The research council has previously supported Rainbow's CO2 Capture project with a grant for a FEED study (Front-end Engineering and Design). Conway Nelson, Director of Carbon Management for Rainbow, told council members the FEED study, conducted with the assistance of the Energy and Environmental Research Center, demonstrated that the facility would be able to capture nearly all the CO2 emitted from the plant.

Nelson, who came to Rainbow from SaskPower in Saskatchewan, worked on SaskPower's CO2 capture and storage project at its Boundary Dam power plant near Estevan. The facility has been in operation more than nine years, successfully capturing more than 5 million tons of CO2 emissions. Most of the captured CO2 is transported by pipeline to an off-taker at the Weyburn oil field about 30 miles away for use in enhanced oil recovery. The capture system at Coal Creek Station would be much larger, capable of capturing 8.5 million tons of CO2 annually, making it the largest such facility in the world.

Nelson said the bridge study is intended to examine construction methods to determine if costs can be lowered, and gain a better understanding of the composition of flue gas that is emitted from the plant. He said experience at Boundary Dam revealed some degradation of the amine system used to remove CO2 from the flue gas about six months into the system's operation. Nelson said understanding the makeup of the flue gas, and possibly pre-treating it to avoid problems, will be one focus of the bridge study.

Nelson said the work would be completed over the summer months, and Rainbow would intend to come back before the research council this fall to report the results. At that point, he said it would be time to move into the final phase of the FEED study to move toward construction of the capture facility.

The research council's recommendation in support of the grant now goes to the ND Industrial Commission which has final authority. The NDIC's next meeting is scheduled for May 28.

Planned October Lease Sale 'Encouraging'

BLM Planning to Offer More High Value Parcels

North Dakota's lawsuit against the Bureau of Land Management over the agency's failure to offer legally-required quarterly lease sales of oil and gas parcels appears to making an impact.

At a recent meeting of the ND Industrial Commission, Lynn Helms, director of the Department of Mineral Resources, said BLM is only offering six parcels in its June auction, but called the proposed sale in October "encouraging."

Governor Doug Burgum, who chairs the Industrial Commission, said it is a positive sign that BLM is planning to offer some high value parcels in October, but he said considering the state has a backlog of more than 700 federal leases, the agency should be doing more.

Helms agreed the BLM could and should be doing more, but he said if the state hadn't taken BLM to court, there would probably be no parcels offered.

Helms said his department has another status conference scheduled with the BLM before Judge Daniel Traynor on May 29. The state has been pushing for additional lease sales because the federal parcels are adjacent to other state or fee lands, preventing wells from being drilled in the underlying oil formation, ultimately costing industry producers, royalty owners and the state's taxpayers millions of dollars in lost revenue.

Hoeven Putting Heat on Interior Dept

Touts Potential for Federal Coal Expansion

Senator John Hoeven is pressing U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to stop locking up federal lands and blocking energy development and other uses.

Hoeven has pushed back on the Interior Department’s draft North Dakota Resource Management Plan (RMP) and the Bureau of Land Management’s recently finalized Public Lands Rule.

"The Interior Department is putting significant restrictions on our lands and preventing taxpayers from benefiting from our natural resources," Hoeven said. "We need to be able to develop energy on federal lands, especially in states like North Dakota with split-estate ownership where the federal government may own lands but mineral rights are owned by the state or private individuals."



Hoeven pressed Haaland on the BLM’s latest draft RMP for North Dakota, which proposes significant new restrictions on energy development in the state. The draft would close off leasing to 45 percent of potential federal oil and gas acreage and 95 percent of federal coal acreage. Hoeven said it's particularly problematic due to the split-estate ownership issue in North Dakota, where federal minerals are often co-located with state or privately-owned minerals, under non-federal surface acreage.

The RMP also proposes reducing “the potential for expansion of federal coal mining at all active North Dakota mines: BNI Center, Coyote Creek, Falkirk and Freedom.” Hoeven urged Haaland to abandon limitations on new coal leasing and cited North Dakota’s world-leading carbon dioxide capture projects connected to the mines, including Project Tundra, Coal Creek Station, and at the Dakota Gasification Company’s Great Plains Synfuels Plant.

Hoeven is also pushing the Interior Dept. to drop the recently finalized BLM Public Lands rule that seeks to establish restoration or mitigation leases, potentially locking away federal lands in conflict with the longstanding tradition of multiple use requirements established by Congress. He outlined the importance of allowing taxpayer-owned lands for grazing, energy production, recreation and other uses, particularly in North Dakota and other western states that depend on access to federal lands.

Hoeven is planning to introduce a Congressional Review Act resolution of disapproval with Wyoming Senator John Barrasso to block the rule.

ND Seeks to Stop EPA Attack on Coal

Coalition of 23 States File Suit in DC Court

North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley and West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, along with 21 other states are asking a federal court to review new emission standards from the Environmental Protection Agency that have far-reaching negative impacts on the nation's coal industry.

The states are challenging the Biden EPA’s "unconstitutional overreach" aimed at killing North Dakota’s coal fired energy production. The rule which took effect in April would require already miniscule mercury emissions from coal-fired plants to be reduced drastically, with no corresponding health benefits.

“The Biden Administration pushes a green political agenda with no purpose other than to attack fossil fuels," Wrigley said. "This rule intentionally sets impossible standards to destroy the coal industry."

Wrigley said the EPA and other agencies of the federal government are only permitted to work within the laws that Congress has approved.

"Federal agencies cannot decide on a whim to destroy entire industries," he said.

In addition to North Dakota and West Virginia, the 23-state coalition included Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wyoming.



