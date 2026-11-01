The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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Neil Winward's avatar
Neil Winward
11h

A retired coal plant also gives up its grid connection, and a new one takes years to get in most queues. Do you think operators will keep some of these units online just to hold that connection? If they do, how much flexibility do they have in using that interconnection?

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Ann L. Klieves's avatar
Ann L. Klieves
12h

Great Article.Explains today's real coal .This should be used instead of the climate scammers solar and wind!! Thank you for posting this

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