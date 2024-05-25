Forwarded this email? Subscribe here for more

THOMAS J SHEPSTONE

MAY 24

We are repeatedly told the planet is boiling and we'll all die. A recent UK study published in Nature Communications, though, tells us we're more likely to die of ice than fire and more likely to die of either than from COVID, at least in various areas and at various times.

That last part is hardly a surprise as the COVID hype was only exceeded by the ridicuousness of the death counts. You know what I mean. If your friend drove his car off the parking deck while blowing his nose and his death went down in the record books as a COVID death so the hosital that tried to save him could get a big bonus payment for the useless care they rendered.

Nonetheless, the numbers regarding deaths from cold and heat are extremely interesting (emphasis added):

In months other than July, August and September, cold-related mortality (blue lines, with blue shading indicating its 95% confidence interval) dominated over heat-related mortality. Over the study period, a total of 128,533 excess deaths (95% confidence interval: 107,430–153,642) were attributable to low temperatures, indicating a fifteen-fold larger cold-than-heat mortality burden. These results are consistent with the literature, which found that most days of the year are considered moderately cold in England and Wales, resulting in a large number of cold-related deaths. Daily cold-related mortality peaked at 531 excess deaths (95% confidence interval: 493–574) on 15 December 2022, but this falls within the range from the previous ten years (maximum: 691 deaths, 95% confidence interval: 643–743)… During the 70 cold snap days in the study period (30 January 2020 to 31 December 2022), regional compound (cold-related and COVID-19) mortality ranged from 80 per 100,000 people (95% confidence interval: 75–86) in Yorkshire and the Humber, to 127 deaths per 100,000 people (95% confidence interval: 123–132) in East of England, highlighting the higher absolute demand on the health system during cold snaps than heatwaves in the study period. These compound mortality numbers are substantially higher than the reference numbers of cold-related deaths from the same number of cold snap days in 2010–2019, which ranged from 35 deaths per 100,000 people (95% confidence interval: 32–38) in London, to 48 deaths per 100,000 people (95% confidence interval: 43–55) in Wales. This means that depending on the region, demand for health services was 2 (South West England) to 3.4-fold (East of England) when extreme cold co-occurred with COVID-19, compared to extreme cold in the previous decade.

So, we learn cold is is more likely to cause your death than heat by a factor of 15 to 1. Not only that, but the compound effect of cold and COVID exhibited a much higher absolute demand on the health system than COVID plus heat.

It seems the impending death of the planet from fire has been grteatly exaggerated.

