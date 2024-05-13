View in browser

IRINA SLAV

MAY 13

A couple of years or so ago, I was surprised to learn that Europe’s underground water resources were dwindling. We were using more water than nature was supplying and it was all going to end in tears and thirst unless we took action.

Now, I am beginning to have doubts there is a real crisis. Because in the past few weeks, there’s been a flurry of reports about initiatives aimed at better water management globally. For the common good.

As we all know, any call featuring a version of this phrase is almost invariably an attempt to focus more power in fewer hands, fondly known as centralisation. It looks like this latest attempt is especially serious if, for now, rather vague.

The “No time to waste” scenario is in progress. Water is getting more scarce. Food supply is under threat. We must manage water better. We must use it more wisely — and share it more generously. To that end, we must entrust the management of our water to those who know better than the average national government.

This water push is the latest piece of evidence that no angle shall remain unexploited in the quest for resource management centralisation. Resource control, after all, is as close to total control as any half-sane power junkie knows. And the junkies want this control — starting with plans to take away $700 billion from farmers and the rest of us.

“[W]e must phase out some USD 700 billion of subsidies in agriculture and water each year, which tend to generate excessive water consumption and other environmentally damaging practices.”

The quote comes from the website of something called the Global Commission on the Economics of Water, a partnership between the Dutch government and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

It describes itself as a body “executed by an independent and diverse group of eminent policy makers and researchers in fields that bring novel perspectives to water economics, aligning the planetary economy with sustainable water-resource management.” Alas, it is not, in fact, executed. That’s just ungood English. It is very much alive and ambitious.

The phaseout plan is part of a seven-point call to action for the — you guessed it — better management of the world’s water resources and “collective protection” thereof. The summary of the seven points is a study in what I’m going to call centra-speak. It features, besides “collective”, also words such as “justice” and “equity” along with the obligatory stakeholders, investments, and value that make up the starter pack of modern propaganda.

The call to action makes rather scary reading because in addition to the pompous statements devoid of meaning such as “we must adopt an outcomes-focused, mission-driven approach to water encompassing all the key roles it plays in human well-being” it contains a very blunt message of centralising control over the world’s water resources.

We learn, for example, that “we must manage the global water cycle as a global common good, to be protected collectively and in the interests of all.” We also learn that “We must act collectively to stabilise the global water cycle. It means mobilising multiple stakeholders, public, private, civil society and local community; utilising innovation policy to catalyse solutions to concrete problems; and scaling up investments in water through new modalities of public-private partnerships.”

These are all empty words with no specificity to them. The subtext, however, is anything but empty. The subtext states plainly that we must all help concentrate control over the world’s water in the hands of a few who know best how to manage these resources — for the common good, of course.

The key part of that message by the not-so-very-Global Commission on the Economics of Water is contained in point number three, which states “we must cease underpricing water.” That’s right. The climate crusaders fixed fuels, electricity, and everything these two underpin, and now they’re coming for the water. That should cover all bases. Cue the $700-billion agriculture and water subsidy tab — and the recent announcement of a G7 water coalition.

Agriculture does use a lot of water. The messengers of the water apocalypse make it sound like all or most of this water comes from public mains networks rather than nature but, once again, I have my doubts. It’s hard to believe that farmers water their massive corn or wheat fields with irrigation systems tied to the mains for the very simple reason that would make the crops extremely expensive because of the scale at which they are grown.

Sure, animal farming does use water from public networks that also provide drinking water to the general population but I’m willing to bet money that animal farmers with an alternative in the form of local wells or rainwater collection are using those — it’s cheaper. Yet we are being told that agriculture is once again a problem, and a big one, at that. The way to solve the problem is to basically kill the industry — and food supply security with it.

Naturally, food security is being touted as one of the grave problems that is being solved with the proposed measures for centralised water control and management, along with greater access to water. It has become standard practice for our political betters to state goals that are the exact opposite of their actual goals, whether they are aware of it or not. Also naturally, there’s a point about avoiding the worst of climate change because of course climate change is making everything worse.

“The world has lost around 85 percent of its wetlands over the past 300 years, according to UN figures, and some four billion people globally already face water scarcity for at least one month a year, according to the US-based World Resources Institute,” AFP reported in its story on the establishment of the G7 water coalition.

The wording suggests implicitly that 300 years ago no one anywhere experienced water scarcity because the planet was one big temperate climate zone and everyone had unrestricted access to water. Then along came the Enlightenment, then the Industrial Revolution and we messed it all up by setting up dams and hydropower plants, and creating organised water supply for a growing population. So now we need to undo the damage.

“Insufficient or delayed implementation of integrated water management will be unaffordable,” a draft document authored by the European Commission and obtained by Politico said in March.

The document also apparently warned water scarcity may lead to conflicts between neighbours because that’s how bad it’s going to get with climate change and look at Catalonia and the central government of Spain. Too bad it started raining there and the water emergency in Barcelona was partially lifted. Yet it will continue being used for the purposes of promoting “integrated water management”.

Activists are doing their share of the work, too. Thousands of activists last year protested against the construction of new water reservoirs for farmers in the western part of the country. The reason for the construction of the reservoirs was to reduce consumption of water from the mains during the hottest months of the year. For any normal person that would be good news and an effective way of managing water supply. Not for activists. For activists, this was a form of theft.

The story reminded me of a conversation I had with a friend from Colorado, whom I asked why there was a ban on the collection of rainwater by households. The explanation dumbfounded me — it appears that Colorado authorities are of a similar mind to those French activists in their belief that collecting rainwater is a form of theft, in the Colorado case theft from Native tribes, to whom, it appears, all rainwater belongs. Talk about overcompensation.

Yet it is not overcompensation that prompted the G7 to set up their water coalition, unclear as its specific purpose may be at this point. And it is not overcompensation that prompted the EU to start talking about sharing and caring about water.

The EU — and their more international pals — are on a centralisation mission and water is a natural element of that mission. It is, indeed, the ultimate prize. If you control the water you literally control life in a much more immediate way than the control of electricity and fuel supply.

Incidentally, you (and your finance friends) might as well make a nice profit off the official commoditisation of water, as brilliantly exemplified by Australia. Of course, then someone would need to come with a way to prevent rains to ensure water scarcity continues but let’s not get ahead of ourselves.