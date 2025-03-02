Congress Overturns Biden’s Natural Gas Tax: A Victory for Energy Independence

2 hours ago

Charles Rotter

In a decisive move, the U.S. Congress has repealed the Biden administration’s natural gas tax, marking a significant shift in the nation’s energy policy. This action underscores a commitment to bolstering American energy independence and alleviating financial burdens on consumers.

The natural gas tax, introduced under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, aimed to curb methane emissions—a potent greenhouse gas—by imposing financial penalties on oil and gas producers exceeding specific emission thresholds. The fee was structured to start at $900 per metric ton of methane in 2024, escalating to $1,500 by 2026. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) finalized the associated regulations in late 2024, setting the stage for implementation.

Utilizing the Congressional Review Act (CRA), which permits Congress to nullify federal regulations within a certain timeframe, lawmakers moved swiftly to dismantle the methane fee. The House of Representatives passed the resolution with a 220-206 vote on February 26, 2025, followed by a 52-47 Senate vote on February 27. The resolution now awaits President Donald Trump’s signature, which is anticipated promptly.

The repeal has garnered praise from industry stakeholders and political figures who argue that the tax would have stifled energy production and increased costs for consumers. Anne Bradbury, CEO of the American Exploration and Production Council, stated,

“While American oil and gas producers are laser-focused on continuing to reduce emissions, it’s critical to undo these punitive implementing rules while we continue to work with Congress to repeal the underlying statute for the tax that risks driving up energy costs.”



https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/energy/senate-sends-legislation-block-bidens-natural-gas-tax-president-trump

Senator John Hoeven of North Dakota, a leading proponent of the repeal, emphasized the importance of energy affordability and security:

“American households and businesses depend every day on access to affordable and reliable energy. The best way to bring down prices for U.S. consumers is to increase supply.”



https://www.hoeven.senate.gov/news/news-releases/hoeven-pfluger-introduce-cra-resolution-to-block-natural-gas-tax-reduce-energy-costs-and-boost-us-energy-production

Conversely, critics contend that eliminating the methane fee undermines efforts to combat climate change by allowing unchecked emissions of a highly potent greenhouse gas. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island expressed concern that the resolution would “raise energy prices and weaken environmental quality for consumers.”

The repeal of the natural gas tax reflects a broader legislative trend from the Trump administration, favoring the expansion of domestic oil and gas production. Proponents argue that reducing regulatory and financial obstacles will lead to increased energy independence, job creation, and economic growth. This legislative action aligns with other initiatives aimed at promoting fossil fuel industries, such as expanding drilling rights and reducing environmental oversight.

As the resolution awaits presidential approval, its enactment is poised to reshape the landscape of American energy policy, prioritizing economic considerations and energy autonomy over regulatory measures targeting environmental concerns.