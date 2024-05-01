Conrad Black: Washing away the Climate Lunatics

5 hours ago

Charles Rotter

31 Comments

The recent piece by Conrad Black titled “Washing away the climate lunatics: Canada at risk of turning into Europe” offers a poignant commentary on the current state and potential pitfalls of climate change policies, especially those aimed at achieving net zero carbon emissions. It provides a stark warning to Canada, drawing on the troubles Europe has experienced with similar policies. L particularly in Europe, and forecasts the implications for Canada if it follows suit.

The Illusion of Net Zero and the Reality of Economic Backlash

One of the central themes in Black’s argument is the critique of Europe’s aggressive climate policies, which, although initially wrapped in the guise of environmental stewardship, have rapidly led to significant public dissent and economic disruption. This is vividly illustrated by the farmer protests across Europe, a reaction to policies perceived as economically damaging and impractical. Governments, faced with mounting opposition, have begun to retreat from their ambitious climate goals, highlighting a crucial disconnect between political agendas and public acceptance.

“As long as the heavy costs of displacing fossil fuels by so-called renewable energy were carefully disguised and diffused, everybody could wallow in collective self-praise for doing the healthy and environmentally responsible thing,” https://nationalpost.com/opinion/conrad-black-5

Black notes, shedding light on the initially obscured financial burdens that later became unbearable for the taxpayers.

Technological Transitions and Economic Consequences

The article also tackles the impact of forced technological shifts, such as the transition from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles (EVs) in Germany, France, and Italy. This move, although aimed at reducing carbon emissions, has led to unintended economic consequences, including diminished auto sales and increased competition from cheaper Chinese EVs. This situation underscores the potential risks of rapid policy-driven economic transformations without considering global market dynamics and consumer behavior.

Black elaborates, emphasizing the unintended outcomes of these policy-driven market disruptions.

“Once they had fully committed themselves to the boondoggle of electric vehicles (EV’s), and forced the powerful automobile industries of Germany, France, and Italy into conversion of gas powered vehicles to EV’s, sales of EV’s plummeted after the customary faddish start, just as much cheaper Chinese EV’s flooded into Europe,” https://nationalpost.com/opinion/conrad-black-5

Judicial Overreach and the Misinterpretation of Climate Science

A particularly alarming development cited by Black is the European Court of Human Rights’ ruling against the Swiss government, which was found to have violated human rights by not adequately addressing climate change. This judicial decision exemplifies the overreach of legal frameworks into democratic processes and scientific domains, where the nuances of climate science are still under debate.

“The European Court of Human Rights crossed the jurisdictional Rubicon by overruling the voters of a democratic country,” https://nationalpost.com/opinion/conrad-black-5

Highlighting the problematic encroachment of judicial bodies on national sovereignty and democratic decision-making.

The Role of CO2: A Misunderstood Element

The narrative that CO2 is solely a harmful greenhouse gas ignores its critical role in photosynthesis and its beneficial effects on agricultural productivity, especially in arid regions. The argument that increased CO2 levels could actually bolster food production is a facet often overlooked in mainstream climate debates. Furthermore, the assertion that net zero policies could lead to an increase in global starvation by reducing nitrogen fertilizer availability is a stark reminder of the complex trade-offs involved in climate policy decisions.

“CO2 as essential to food, and thus to life on earth, and that the more there is of CO2, the more food there will be, especially in drought-stricken areas,” https://nationalpost.com/opinion/conrad-black-5

Thus presenting a contrarian view that challenges the prevailing narrative on CO2 emissions.

Conclusion: A Call for Rational Climate Policy

Black’s article serves as a cautionary tale about the potential pitfalls of hasty and ideologically driven climate policies. It calls for a more nuanced, scientifically grounded approach to environmental stewardship. The backlash in Europe provides a clear indication of the need for democratic engagement and economic pragmatism in policy formulation. As Canada faces its own environmental policy decisions, it would do well to heed the lessons from across the Atlantic, ensuring that policies are both scientifically sound and economically viable, thereby avoiding the socio-political turmoil experienced by its European counterparts.

In sum, the debate around climate change and the measures proposed to combat it is far from settled. A balanced approach that considers both environmental goals and economic realities is crucial. Policies must be based on rigorous scientific analysis and broad-based consensus to ensure that they are sustainable in the long term and are embraced rather than imposed on the populace. As the discourse evolves, it remains imperative that policy decisions are guided by pragmatic and scientifically validated insights rather than alarmist and economically detrimental prescriptions.