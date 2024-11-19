Hyundai as of October had started production of its Ioniq 5 electric crossover at a huge plant in Bryan County, Georgia, that will build six EVs for Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis, aided by a battery factory joint venture with LG Energy Solutions. The company anticipated building 300,000 EVs a year, with a maximum capacity of 500,000 a year depending on demand. The facility will also be able to build hybrids, which are much higher on the Trump Administration’s pecking order.

But what happens to the EV market if the subsidies and the mandates are gone? The Biden Administration apparently squandered billions in a purported campaign to build out an EV charging network, and the super-fast charger is largely a mirage as of today. Auto insurance rates for EVs have soared in the wake of spontaneous fires, and growing power outages even in EV-mandate states are another brake on consumer confidence.

During his campaign, President-Elect Trump railed against hydrogen vehicles, which he said were prone to tragic explosions, but automakers from Europe to Asia are already putting hydrogen-powered engines and other new technologies on the market or in heavy development.

While Jaguar Land Rover in the United Kingdom has demanded “more effort” to make buying and owning an electric car more appealing, the industry worldwide is seeing production and sales of EVs in decline – a decline likely to be exacerbated by a subsidy-killing Trump Administration.

The British government, though, remain as committed (if not more so) than the Biden Administration to forcing EVs upon an unwilling public. While short-lived Prime Minister Rishi Sunak extended the deadline from 2030 to 2035 for a total phaseout of ICE engines, the nation is still far from (at just 3.5%) of the 22% minimum EV sales by 2025 and 80% by 2030.

The deeper issue in trying to replace a 125-year-old technology onto a public that today operates 1 billion ICE vehicles is that EVs run on an entirely different platform that is not amenable to other technologies – one very different even from the hybrid engine that works quite well in ICE vehicles. So does hydrogen, and so do e-fuels. Yet some governments still believe that resistance is futile – that their mandates will prevail even against a tidal wave of dissent.

A recent article in Wired speculates that a President Trump will back away in part from his pledge to “end the electric vehicle mandate on day one,” if only to avoid alienating strong supporter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Will he go along with the Heritage Foundation’s call for ending EV tax credits and other subsidies and backing away from ever-more-stringent fuel economy standards to level the playing field for ICE vehicles?

Trump has said clearly that he believes there is a place for EVs in the U.S. auto mix while sharply criticizing the ICE-friendly hydrogen-powered vehicle market (even though Tesla now plans to introduce its first hydrogen vehicle in 2026).

What is certain is that Democrats, wedded to an EV-only future, will try to obstruct any effort by the Trump Administration to roll back the Biden mandates, and that some Republicans may join them. Moreover, some of the EV facilities are in states whose votes Trump needed to win in 2024 – and it is difficult for politicians to vote to end the flow of federal cash into their states.

Four principles will likely guide the Trump Administration’s actions on the auto industry in the next several months: (a) tariffs to protect domestic auto industry jobs, (b) fighting against mandates that tilt the playing field toward an EV technology that is both widely unpopular especially for load-carrying vehicles, (c) lowering the overall cost of owning reliable transportation for American consumers, and (d) consumer choice, not government mandates, must drive the auto and truck marketplace.

This article originally appeared at Real Clear Energy.

Duggan Flanakin (duggan@duggansdugout.com) is a senior policy analyst at the Committee For A Constructive Tomorrow who writes on a wide variety of public policy issues.

