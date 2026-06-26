The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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Lawyerlisa
13m

Just know that the official term of MITIGATION is a defined term that means consumption intervention in c40.orgglobalcovenentofmayors.org . Aka global citizen monitoring under a lifetime carbon budget.

Like safe and effective was an fda cycle who defined terminology that meant authorities decide for safe the acceptable adverse events allowable up to and including death and get to impute effectiveness end points on studies not conducted. Imputed end points.

So MITIGATION is a slide to a not known terminology in the nut job net zero.

Zero in the net is the dystopia or aka elites view point.

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Lawyerlisa's avatar
Lawyerlisa
13m

Just know that the official term of MITIGATION is a defined term that means consumption intervention in c40.orgglobalcovenentofmayors.org . Aka global citizen monitoring under a lifetime carbon budget.

Like safe and effective was an fda cycle who defined terminology that meant authorities decide for safe the acceptable adverse events allowable up to and including death and get to impute effectiveness end points on studies not conducted. Imputed end points.

So MITIGATION is a slide to a not known terminology in the nut job net zero.

Zero in the net is the dystopia or aka elites view point.

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