Cooperative Federalism in 2026: A Practical Working Arrangement, Not a Theory

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Contributing Writer for Master Resource, Blogger on Substack (stephenheins@substack.com)

Cooperative federalism is the day-to-day arrangement by which Washington sets broad goals, standards, and often substantial funding. At the same time, states administer programs, adapt them to local conditions, and carry the operational load. It is the marble-cake version of American government that has dominated since the New Deal, replacing the cleaner layer-cake separation of dual federalism.

The federal government transfers more than a trillion dollars a year to states and localities; states implement Clean Air Act state implementation plans, run Medicaid with federal matching funds, build highways, and manage a host of environmental and energy programs under federal baselines.

The American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) treats federalism as one of its three core principles, alongside limited government and free markets. It is a national membership organization of state legislators that develops model policies, educates members on constitutional boundaries, and works to keep authority closer to the people who live with the results.

Its Center to Restore the Balance of Government and its federalism task force produce tools such as model legislation for state review of federal laws and executive orders, continuing education requirements for public attorneys on federalism, and energy principles that insist the federal government allow states to develop approaches based on their own resources and demand.

In 2026, the system is under active stress and selective revival.

Under EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, cooperative federalism has been elevated as a core operating principle. In August 2026, the agency revitalized its Local Government Advisory Committee, a 22-member body of state and local officials. Zeldin stated that cooperative federalism is “at the core” of the Trump EPA.

The committee’s early work centers on the siting and development of AI infrastructure and data centers—precisely the kind of infrastructure question where local knowledge of land, water, power, and community impact is decisive.

On November 4, 2026, EPA announced a cooperative agreement with the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials. Associate Deputy Administrator Travis Voyles said the partnership “puts cooperative federalism into action” by combining federal technical capacity with state and territorial expertise on water safety, wildfire smoke, data centers, PFAS, lead, and indoor air quality.

The agreement supports an existing memorandum of agreement with the Environmental Council of the States and aligns with the Federal Lead Action Plan and the Make America Healthy Again initiative.

In the energy and environment space, EPA has proposed revisions to the 2024 oil and natural gas regulations under the Clean Air Act (OOOOb/c). The proposal would eliminate the federal Super Emitter Program, create workable categories for different well sites, restore 95-percent-efficient flaring or other control options, and add operational flexibility for control devices and closed-vent systems.

EPA estimates the changes could reduce regulatory costs by $45 billion while allowing production of an additional 210 million barrels of oil and 1.41 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. The agency is explicitly seeking state and operator input on how rules can better reflect differences in well size, production, geography, infrastructure, and economics.

ALEC has described this as a return to federalism rather than a retreat from environmental protection—clear standards paired with state flexibility, rather than uniform mandates.

On the energy reliability front, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners established a Federal-State Current Issues Collaborative. Building on three years of joint work on transmission planning, cost allocation, interconnection, and grid-enhancing technologies, the new body brings all sitting FERC commissioners together with ten state commissioners (two from each NARUC region).

Topics include electric reliability and resource adequacy, natural gas-electric coordination, wholesale and retail market interactions, new technologies, and infrastructure. The collaborative is scheduled to run through fall 2027.

Fiscal reality is reshaping the partnership. States face greater uncertainty about the reliability and conditions attached to federal grants. The 2026 Federalism Scorecard from the State Policy Network’s Center for Practical Federalism ranks states on their strength against federal agency pressure.

Utah leads with a score of 86.90; Wisconsin ranks fifth at 44.80. The scorecard notes rapid expansion of REINS-style laws requiring legislative review or approval of major agency regulations—from four states at the end of 2024 to ten by early 2026—and greater attention to the full cost of federal grants and planning for funding reductions or discontinuations.

Judicial developments have expanded the practical space for states. West Virginia v. EPA (2022) applied the major questions doctrine to limit agency claims of transformative power absent clear congressional authorization, thereby reinforcing the Clean Air Act’s cooperative structure, under which states develop plans to meet federal standards.

Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo (2024) ended Chevron deference, shifting more interpretive authority to courts and, by extension, limiting federal agencies’ ability to assert broad preemptive authority over areas that overlap with state law. Climate tort cases such as Suncor Energy v. Boulder County, pending before the Supreme Court, will further test the boundary between federal and state authority over greenhouse-gas-related claims.

ALEC’s model policies continue to equip state legislators for this environment. Its energy principles emphasize that the federal government must allow states to develop approaches based on their resources and demand, and that misguided federal restrictions ignoring regional realities impose costs beyond the control of those most affected.

Recent ALEC commentary has welcomed EPA’s emphasis on partnership with states and local governments rather than one-size-fits-all solutions from Washington. Agricultural communities in Iowa, water challenges in Arizona, and rapidly growing metropolitan areas in Texas face different conditions; federalism recognizes those differences.

The arrangement is not frictionless. Federal grants have been used for policy leverage. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act shifted substantial costs in Medicaid and nutrition assistance onto states. In some areas, selective non-enforcement of federal law (cannabis is the clearest long-running example) has produced what one analyst calls “post-supremacy federalism”—federal statutes remain on the books but no longer govern in practice. Uncooperative federalism, in which states resist or sue, remains a regular feature.

For energy humanism and abundance, the practical opportunity is clear. Cooperative federalism works best when it focuses on shared operational goals—grid reliability, resource adequacy, infrastructure to meet rising electricity demand from data centers and AI, and environmental outcomes tailored to local conditions—rather than on uniform ideological mandates.

States retain primary responsibility for most criminal law, property, and local land-use decisions; they implement the bulk of environmental statutes; and they are closest to the geology, industry, and power systems that determine whether energy is reliable and affordable. Wisconsin’s relatively strong ranking on the 2026 Federalism Scorecard positions it well to exercise that role.

Wisconsin ranks fifth on the 2026 Federalism Scorecard with a score of 44.80, placing it among the states best equipped to resist federal agency pressure. The ranking reflects practical tools the state has already implemented. In 2017, under Governor Scott Walker, Wisconsin enacted one of the nation’s first REINS-style laws (2017 Act 57). It requires agencies to complete an economic impact analysis. It bars them from implementing any rule expected to cost $10 million or more in compliance and implementation over two years unless the legislature specifically authorizes it. The Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules can also suspend rules indefinitely for reasons set in statute. These measures give elected lawmakers a direct check on agency rulemaking that would otherwise bind Wisconsin employers, utilities, and communities without a vote.

On the energy side, Wisconsin lifted its nuclear moratorium in 2016 and has since seen interest from rural cooperatives such as Dairyland Power in exploring small modular reactors as a complement to existing generation. The combination of legislative oversight tools and state-level energy decisions gives Wisconsin a concrete way to meet federal environmental baselines while keeping control over the reliability and cost of power that local manufacturers, farms, and households actually depend on.

The system remains a working partnership of unequal partners. Its durability depends on whether federal agencies treat states as co-equal implementers with local knowledge, and whether states develop the institutional capacity—legislative oversight, grant scrutiny, and clear energy priorities—to meet federal baselines without surrendering the flexibility that makes the marble cake workable.

ALEC’s sustained focus on federalism principles supplies state legislators with tools to keep that balance. In an era of rising electricity demand and contested environmental rules, that practical partnership is more necessary, not less.