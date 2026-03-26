Cooperative Federalism: The Lop-sided Evolution from the Great Depression to AI Revolution

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

In recent years, the U.S. federal government has directed substantial taxpayer resources to environmental nonprofits, particularly through landmark legislation such as the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). This funding has supported large-scale initiatives in conservation, emissions reductions, and climate resilience. In contrast, organizations advocating for private-sector solutions or expressing skepticism about certain aspects of mainstream climate policy have received no comparable direct federal support.

Data from 2023–2025, drawn from agency announcements, USAspending.gov, and organizational reports, reveal a significant disparity in federal grant allocations. Environmental groups—often described as part of a broader “environmental industrial complex”—have tapped into billions annually via competitive grants, cooperative agreements, and program funds from agencies such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and Department of the Interior (DOI).

A prominent example is The Nature Conservancy (TNC), one of the largest recipients. In 2024, TNC secured $200 million from the EPA’s Climate Pollution Reduction Grants (CPRG) program as part of a $421 million multi-state coalition award. This funding, focused on nature-based carbon reductions, targets forest, peatland, and wetland restoration across Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. Later that year, TNC received an additional $102.5 million from the USDA’s Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP) for conservation efforts spanning six states, including grassland preservation and emissions reductions.

These awards reflect broader trends under the IRA and related programs. The EPA’s Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund (GGRF) obligated $27 billion in 2024, with $20 billion directed to nonprofit-led “green banks.” Notable allocations included $6.97 billion to the Climate United Fund, $5 billion to the Coalition for Green Capital, and $2 billion to Power Forward Communities—aimed at clean energy deployment, often prioritizing low-income and disadvantaged communities. The CPRG program awarded over $4.3 billion to state, tribal, and coalition projects, while USDA initiatives such as RCPP, EQIP, and CSP channeled billions more into conservation.

Aggregate federal support for environmental nonprofits through these and similar channels likely reached $20–30 billion or more in key 2024 programs, enabling expansive projects in habitat restoration, clean energy transitions, and community resilience, which are subject to environmental bias and conflicts of interest.

By comparison, pro-private sector or climate-skeptic organizations—such as the Heartland Institute, CO2 Coalition, Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow (CFACT), and Competitive Enterprise Institute (CEI)—report receiving no direct federal grants in recent years.

These groups consistently state that they accept no government funding at any level, relying instead on private donations from individuals, conservative foundations, and occasional corporate sources. Their advocacy often critiques government subsidies for renewables and regulations as inefficient or overstated, rendering them ineligible for or uninterested in programs tied to climate action mandates.

This funding asymmetry underscores current federal priorities, which emphasize emissions reductions, environmental justice, and nature-based solutions, as advanced under the Biden administration. Supporters view the investments as essential

for addressing climate challenges and supporting disadvantaged communities.

Critics, including skeptic organizations, argue that such spending subsidizes particular viewpoints while sidelining independent analysis and market-driven approaches.

Figures are based on public announcements and federal trackers from 2024–2025; exact amounts can vary by fiscal year. For the most up-to-date details, consult sources such as Grants.gov, USAspending.gov, or agency websites.

The revolving door between environmental non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and U.S. federal agencies overseeing energy and environmental policy describes the bidirectional flow of personnel between advocacy groups—such as the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), Sierra Club, Environmental Defense Fund (EDF), and others—and key roles at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Department of Energy (DOE), and Department of the Interior.

This pattern has been especially pronounced during Democratic administrations, where former NGO staff and leaders bring specialized advocacy experience and policy expertise into government positions.

A prominent example occurred under President Obama, when multiple senior EPA officials hailed from environmental pressure groups: Nancy Stoner (interim assistant administrator for water, ex-NRDC), Bob Perciasepe (deputy administrator, ex-National Audubon Society), Cynthia Giles (assistant administrator for enforcement, ex-Conservation Law Foundation), and several regional directors, including Jared Blumenfeld (Region 9, ex-Sierra Club Legal Defense Fund and NRDC) and James B. Martin (Region 8, ex-EDF).

Critics contend that this revolving door creates inherent conflicts of interest and undue influence, as officials often maintain close professional ties with their former NGO colleagues, coordinating on regulations, public relations, and permitting processes in ways that favor environmental advocacy over broader stakeholder or economic considerations. Federal ethics laws mandate recusals from matters involving prior employers. Yet, reports based on FOIA-obtained documents have documented ongoing communications and alleged bias, granting NGOs privileged access while sidelining industry and public input.

Supporters counter that these hires inject dedicated expertise and a commitment to public health and conservation into agencies that might otherwise be swayed by industry lobbying. The cycle often continues in reverse, with some officials (such as former EPA Regional Administrator Al Armendariz, who joined the Sierra Club after his tenure) returning to NGOs, perpetuating networks of influence.

Efforts to curb the practice have included executive ethics pledges under Presidents Obama and Biden, which imposed extended “cooling-off” periods on lobbying and communications with former agencies. Nevertheless, the revolving door persists across administrations to varying degrees, fueling ongoing debates over regulatory capture, transparency, and the balance between advocacy-driven governance and impartial administration of energy and environmental laws.

While the phenomenon draws parallel scrutiny in the opposite direction—industry insiders entering agencies—the NGO-to-government flow both have fueled many concerns about environmental bias and conflicts of interest when it comes to policy alignment with activist priorities.