COP30: The Grand Flop Being Heard Around The World

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

Before the dust even settles on COP30 in Belém, Brazil, the verdict is unmistakable: it was a complete and utter flop. Billed as yet another pivotal moment in the global fight against climate change, the summit instead exposed the hollow core of the entire enterprise. Out of nearly 200 nations, most didn’t even bother to show up in any meaningful way—delegations were sparse, leaders absent, and the usual fanfare reduced to echoes of socialist Antonio Guterres

in half-empty halls.

Only about 20 countries reaffirmed their pledges, a paltry fraction that underscores the growing disillusionment with the Paris Agreement’s lofty ambitions. Trillions of dollars have been poured into this global charade over the years, yet world emissions remain stubbornly unchanged, ticking along as if the summits never happened. It’s time to ask: What could the world have achieved with that squandered fortune?

Imagine redirecting those trillions toward real human progress. We could have eradicated energy poverty in vast swaths of the developing world, built resilient infrastructure to withstand natural disasters, or invested in breakthrough technologies that uplift billions without the ideological baggage. Instead, we’ve witnessed a decade-plus of virtue-signaling, where wealthy nations lecture the rest while quietly backsliding on their own commitments. The Net Zero zero—yes, zero—is finally disappearing , its promises of a green utopia revealed as little more than a costly illusion from genuine energy solutions.

At its root, climate alarmism and Net Zero represent anti-humanism on a global scale. These movements prioritize abstract environmental ideals fraught with uncertainty over the tangible needs of poor people, stifling economic growth, innovation, and billions of women’s health under the guise of saving the planet. They have funneled resources into a staggering array of intermittent renewables that still rely heavily on subsidies to survive, rather than fostering a truly competitive energy landscape and broad continental communication.

I’m no fan of renewables until they stand on their own—profitable, unsubsidized, and integrated seamlessly with other energy sources. But the renewables crowd, buoyed by their climate change arrogance, refuses to play ball with fossil fuels, nuclear, or anything else that doesn’t fit their narrow vision. This siloed approach has only prolonged energy insecurity, especially in regions desperate for reliable power.

Nowhere is this anti-humanism more evident than in the treatment of Africa, a continent rich in resources yet plagued by energy poverty and stunted development—much of it exacerbated by wealthy countries’ wrongly constructed financial aid. For decades, Western nations and international bodies such as the World Bank and the IMF have poured billions into Africa under the banner of “help,” but the results have been disastrous. Over $500 billion in foreign aid—equivalent to four Marshall Plans—has flowed into the continent since the 1960s, yet poverty persists, and extreme poverty is actually increasing in many areas.

Annually, Africa receives around $133.7 billion in aid, but critics argue this influx often does more harm than good, creating dependency, fueling corruption, and distorting local economies. The assistance is frequently tied to stringent conditions that prioritize donors’ agendas over recipients’ needs, such as forcing “green” transitions that ban fossil fuel projects in favor of unreliable renewables.

This not only hampers industrialization—studies show foreign aid can negatively impact manufacturing growth in African countries—but also lacks accountability, with funds often siphoned off by elites or wasted on ineffective programs. Instead of empowering Africans to build their own futures, this paternalistic approach treats the continent like a perpetual ward, trapping it in cycles of debt and underdevelopment. We have to stop treating Africa like a child and instead provide genuine support for economic development and communications infrastructure, allowing it to leverage its vast fossil fuels, minerals, and human capital without the strings of ideological aid.

Instead, we need energy humanism: a “Best of the Above” philosophy that champions all viable sources to end energy poverty worldwide. Let’s prioritize Africa’s growth by ditching the flawed aid models and focusing on partnerships that build capacity, not dependency. Nuclear energy, particularly Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), must take center stage here. It’s a powerhouse for our future, fueling AI advancements and even contributing to emissions reductions without the unreliability of wind or solar.

Ultimately, we should rally around the six principles of energy sanity: abundant energy to drive progress; reliability to keep societies running; adequate infrastructure to support it all; economic development as the actual engine of well-being; human health, free from the harms of energy scarcity; and capital formation through smart profits and debt management. COP30’s failure isn’t a tragedy—it’s a wake-up call. The era of empty pledges and trillion-dollar photo ops is over. Let’s pivot to policies that put humans first, harnessing every energy tool at our disposal for a prosperous, empowered world.

The zero of Net Zero’s dream is dead; long live real energy solutions.