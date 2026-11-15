COP31 in Antalya is history, and the old climate-crisis script has gone quiet.

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Contributing Writer for Master Resource, Blogger on Substack (stephenheins@substack.com)

World leaders have packed up and left. The formal agenda skipped a hard fossil-fuel phase-out. The United States sent no official delegation. Negotiators are haggling over finance numbers, adaptation language, and a voluntary “35-by-35” electrification pledge that would raise electricity’s share of final energy from roughly 23 percent today to 35 percent by 2035. The sales pitch from the floor has shifted: do climate action because it might help the economy and lower bills, not because the planet is on fire this afternoon.

That shift is revealing. For years the same small circle of American voices treated any talk of cost, reliability, or trade-offs as moral failure. Now those same voices are still on the sidelines in Turkey—Al Gore, John Kerry, Gina McCarthy, Greta Thunberg, Gavin Newsom—and they sound incoherent. They want deep CO₂ cuts and energy affordability in the same sentence, without acknowledging that the first has repeatedly raised the second.

Gore, at the summit, called Saudi Arabia’s ability to block consensus “literally insane” and pushed his Climate TRACE satellite work as proof that electrification plus cleaner grids could double emissions cuts. He still frames the issue as the greatest threat humanity has ever faced. It is worth mentioning

Al Gore has several conflicts of interest.

Yet the practical record of the policies he has championed for two decades is high electricity prices, reliability problems in places that went hard on intermittent sources, and manufacturing jobs that left for places with cheaper, denser energy. The Midwest has lived that experiment.

Kerry called President Trump the “biggest loser” for withdrawing from the process and claimed the United States would soon return to leadership while urging the world to follow China’s green-energy path. China has added more coal capacity than the rest of the world combined in recent years, even as it exports solar panels and batteries.

The same country that dominates the supply chains for the technologies Kerry praises still builds coal plants because reliable, affordable power is the foundation of industrial strength. Kerry’s long tenure as climate envoy produced many speeches and very little measurable reduction in global emissions relative to economic growth.

McCarthy, former White House climate adviser, has been visible at side events with Democratic governors. In fact, Gina McCarthy is leading a contingent of 120 U.S. officials including mayors, governors and business leaders.

Her record at the EPA and later in the White House emphasized regulatory speed over energy-system physics. Rules that raised compliance costs for power plants and industrial facilities did not deliver the promised combination of lower emissions and lower bills. Households and manufacturers noticed the difference.

Thunberg, appearing at a COP for the first time in five years, said the planet “is not dying, it is being killed, and we know by who.” She called the talks hypocritical and filled with lobbyists. The moral certainty is unchanged; the practical prescription is still to reduce energy use in places that already have it, while places that need more energy to leave poverty behind are told to wait. That stance has not aged well with voters who face higher heating, cooling, and transportation costs.

Newsom, the most prominent U.S. elected official at the summit, endorsed a global fossil-fuel phase-out and said California is “100 percent” behind the Santa Marta coalition. California’s own experience is the clearest domestic case study: high electricity rates, blackouts when the sun sets or the wind drops, and a population that has left for lower-cost states. The state’s emissions reductions have come with real economic pain for working families. Scaling that model globally while promising affordability is the contradiction in plain view.

The common thread is that these five still treat energy abundance as the problem rather than the solution. They talk about CO₂ reductions as if the only variables that matter are tons of gas and the next model run. They treat reliability, capital costs, grid inertia, and the simple fact that people need heat, light, mobility, and industrial heat as secondary. When those secondary factors produce higher bills and slower growth, the response is to call for more of the same policy and to blame anyone who points out the results.

COP31’s tone is not evidence that physics has changed. It is evidence that the old crisis framing no longer travels as well when households and factories feel the costs. Leaders are experimenting with an economic-security pitch because the pure climate-emergency pitch has lost public force. That is a useful moment. It does not require pretending that natural gas, nuclear, and existing coal fleets with modern controls have no role. It does not require treating every megawatt of firm power as a moral failing.

The Energy Humanist Thinks:

• Reliable, affordable energy is the foundation of modern health, manufacturing, and escape from energy poverty. Policies that raise the price of that foundation while claiming to help people experiencing poverty are self-contradictory.

• “Best of the above” means using what works at scale today—nuclear, natural gas, coal with scrubbers where it still makes economic sense, and renewables where they compete without permanent subsidy—rather than mandating technologies that have not yet proven themselves at the required cost and reliability.

• Credibility is earned by results, not by volume of speeches. The people who spent years insisting that Net Zero timelines were non-negotiable now face the same voters who pay the power bills. That is not a communications problem. It is a results problem.

The figures who once dominated the microphone still have platforms. They no longer have a coherent answer that holds CO₂ cuts and energy affordability in the same breath without the costs showing up in the next sentence. That is worth saying clearly as the Antalya meeting finished its work or lack thereof.