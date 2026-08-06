The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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Lorraine Smith's avatar
Lorraine Smith
7h

Competitiveness when supply and demand is required , also produces , jobs , skills , knowledge and experience for generations to come , manufacturing has a major role to play , in education too.

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