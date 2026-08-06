Counterarguments to Jones Act Supporters—and For a Better Future Without It

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Sheboygan, Wisconsin

For over a century, supporters of the Jones Act—maritime labor unions, domestic shipyards, U.S. vessel operators, national security advocates, and the bipartisan lawmakers who represent maritime districts—defend it as essential for American jobs, shipbuilding capacity, and military sealift readiness. Their arguments sound reasonable on the surface. A closer look at the evidence, including the 2026 energy waiver experiment, shows they do not hold up.

Maritime Labor Unions

Unions argue the law protects good-paying American seafarer and port jobs, often citing figures around 650,000 total positions (direct and indirect) and tens of billions in economic output.

Counter: The protected oceangoing fleet is tiny—roughly 92–93 eligible vessels, with only about 56 tankers. That limited scale means the direct mariner jobs tied to Jones Act coastwise trade are far smaller than the headline numbers imply.

Protectionism raises shipping costs across the economy, destroying jobs in manufacturing, energy, agriculture, and retail by making American goods and energy more expensive. Higher freight rates have forced a shift in cargo toward trucks and rail, which creates different (often lower-quality) jobs while imposing artificial congestion, higher energy costs, and infrastructure expenses on everyone else.

The 2026 waiver demonstrated the economic competition point clearly: foreign vessels moved tens of millions of barrels of energy products and fertilizers while the entire Jones Act tanker fleet remained fully employed. Demand and supply were being met by the marketplace that the protected fleet could not handle.

Ending the century-long monopoly does not eliminate American maritime employment. In fact, it expands the overall pie of waterborne U.S. commerce. A larger volume of efficient coastal and short-sea shipping would support more—not fewer—mariners over time, just as competitive industries inevitably do.

Domestic Shipbuilders and Shipyards

Shipyards claim the build-in-America mandate is the only reliable source of commercial work between Navy contracts and is vital to preserving industrial capacity.

Counter: After more than a century of protection, U.S. commercial shipbuilding is a shadow of itself. America produces a negligible share of global commercial tonnage (around 0.03 percent in recent data) and is currently building only about 15 cargo ships, while China builds thousands and South Korea hundreds.

U.S.-built commercial vessels routinely cost three to five times more than foreign equivalents. That price gap is why private orders are rare and why the Jones Act fleet has shrunk dramatically since the mid-20th century.

Protectionism has never preserved a vibrant commercial industrial base; it has always insulated inefficiency. Defense shipbuilding already operates under separate Navy and Military Sealift Command contracts. Removing the commercial mandate would force individual yards to compete on cost and quality. Lower vessel prices would increase total demand for ships, potentially raising construction volume even if some work shifts. History shows that industries protected from competition rarely innovate or scale.

U.S. Vessel Operators

American shipping lines that run coastwise routes say the law shields them from low-cost foreign-flagged competition and keeps domestic service reliable.

Counter: What they call “protection” is a government-enforced monopoly that allows higher rates and lower efficiency. Operating costs for Jones Act vessels are several times higher than international norms, largely due to crew and construction requirements.

The result is that coastal shipping has collapsed to roughly 3.9 percent of U.S. domestic freight, compared with about 28 percent inside the European Union.

Businesses and consumers pay the premium. Island economies (Puerto Rico, Hawaii, Alaska, Guam) and energy-dependent regions feel it most acutely.

The 2026 waiver revealed latent demand for precisely the movements the protected fleet was not serving—Gulf-to-West Coast fuels, propane to Puerto Rico, and other routes.

Maritime interests benefit from restricted competition; the rest of the country pays for the inevitable scarcity and high prices. Competitive markets reward efficiency and reliability far better, and statutory barriers are just that, barriers.

National Security and Defense Advocates

The strongest-sounding argument is that the law maintains a ready pool of U.S.-flag ships and American mariners for military sealift in a crisis. Relying on foreign fleets, they say, is too risky.

Counter: The national-security rationale has failed on its own terms. The Jones Act fleet is too small, aging, and specialized to meet surge needs. In genuine crises—hurricanes, energy disruptions, international disputes or military logistics—the government routinely issues waivers precisely because the protected fleet is inadequate or unavailable. The Maritime Security Program and Ready Reserve Force already exist as dedicated sealift tools, funded and structured for defense purposes without imposing broad commercial restrictions and economic dysfunction.

During the 2026 waiver, foreign vessels (largely from allies and neutral flags) filled commercial energy gaps without displacing U.S. tankers and without compromising military operations. Historical evidence shows that there is limited reliance on Jones Act commercial vessels for any major sealift.

A larger, more competitive commercial fleet—one that actually exists because it is economically viable—would provide more capacity and more trained mariners than a protected rump fleet that keeps shrinking. True readiness comes from abundance and flexibility, not from a century-old restriction that forces repeated exceptions and higher costs.

Bipartisan Lawmakers

Members of Congress from maritime states and districts have defended the status quo because their constituents include shipyards, unions, operators and activists.

Counter: This is a classic example of concentrated benefits and diffuse costs. The gains flow to a narrow set of interests and districts; the higher prices, reduced competition, energy costs and logistical rigidities are spread across every American household and business.

That political structure explains the law’s durability far better than its results. Temporary waivers and periodic reform proposals keep arising because the underlying economics are so unfavorable. Lawmakers representing energy-producing regions, manufacturing states, and noncontiguous territories have a stronger case for reform when the full national interest is weighed.

A Future That Benefits from the Demise of the Jones Act

Imagine domestic waterborne commerce no longer artificially constrained. Freight rates fall toward international levels. Short-sea and coastal shipping expands in America, taking pressure off of our highways and railways. Truck congestion, road damage, and related carbon emissions decline. Energy products move more freely and cheaply from the Gulf Coast to the East and West Coasts, to Puerto Rico, Hawaii, and Alaska. Households and businesses—especially in high-cost island and coastal markets—see lower prices for fuel, food, and goods.

Economic studies have estimated annual gains from reform in the tens of billions of dollars through greater efficiency and expanded activity. The 2026 waiver already previewed the direction: new or revived energy routes appeared the moment the barrier was lowered, while the existing U.S. tanker fleet stayed fully employed. That is the signature of unmet demand, not displacement.

A more competitive environment would not end American maritime employment or shipbuilding. Instead, it would change their character—toward higher volume, greater efficiency, and specialization where the United States has always been able to compete genuinely.

National security would rest on a larger commercial base plus dedicated military programs, rather than on a protected fleet that requires constant exceptions. Energy abundance, transportation costs, and logistical flexibility would improve, supporting manufacturing, data centers, and Americans’ everyday living costs.

The Jones Act has had a century to prove it could deliver a robust merchant marine and competitive shipyards. It has delivered scarcity, high costs, and repeated crises that force temporary suspensions. Removing the anchor would let American commerce, energy markets, and workers operate in a larger, more dynamic system.

That is the practical, abundance-oriented energy and economic path forward.