New Delhi: For the past few months, Delhi Police has been investigating an unprecedented case of theft of carbon credits by cybercriminals who hacked into the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) portal. The pilfered credits or extended producer responsibility (EPR) certificates, amounting to 10,244 tonnes and valued at several crores, were illegally transferred

to certain beneficiaries, preliminary investigation has indicated.

Although such incidents have occurred in western countries, this is the first reported case in India. Police have yet to make a significant breakthrough as they await the data on access logs and IP addresses from the server that hosted the CPCB portal, sources mentioned.

EPR is a comprehensive policy that places the onus of a product’s end-of-life management on the manufacturer. This entails that manufacturers are obligated to collect and recycle their products once consumers have disposed of them. EPR certificates are tradable credits to offset the environmental obligations of firms, similar to green credits or carbon credits. The ultimate objective of EPR is to incentivise companies to design products that are inherently more conducive to reuse or recycling, mitigating waste and pollution in the long term, explained a CPCB official. Central govt is empowered to fix the prices for the exchange of these certificates.

The theft was uncovered a few months ago when certain producers, importers and brand owners (PIBOs) reported that their login credentials had become inoperative. It was found that their access details for the centralised portal had been altered and their certificates had been transferred to other companies. After they raised the issue with the board, a director-level officer of CPCB approached police and an FIR was registered.

Initial investigations by police and CPCB revealed that the hacking probably occurred between December 18 and 20 last year. “This was coincidentally the last day for PIBOs to submit their annual report,” said a board official, requesting anonymity. Technical investigations by CPCB suggested that the beneficiaries included at least six firms or PIBOs and two intermediaries were also involved. Further details will be available once police receive the technical dump data.

An official explained that it was mandatory for manufacturers and importers to procure EPR certificates for operating in India. “Companies can fulfil this obligation by collecting and processing their own waste or by purchasing EPR certificates from entities that have surpassed their collection targets,” he added.

To streamline the implementation process of EPR, Union environment, forest and climate change ministry, in its fourth amendment to Plastic Waste Management Rules, dated Feb 16, 2022, notified Guidelines on Extended Producer Responsibility for Plastic Packaging in Schedule II of the rules. According to the guidelines, PIBOs shall have to register through the online centralised portal developed by CPCB.

According to board officials, CPCB maintains the centralised EPR portal for firms dealing in plastic for various purposes, including PIBOs and plastic waste processors (PWPs). “While PIBOs generate new plastics and increase the plastic load on the environment, they are required to fulfil EPR targets corresponding to the plastic waste introduced by them,” explained an official. PWPs recycle plastic waste and reduce the plastic load on the environment, thereby generating EPR certificates corresponding to the plastic waste. Proceeds from such EPR certificates can be traded among the firms on the EPR portal managed by CPCB.

