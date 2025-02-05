Daily Mail’s Climate Hysteria Sinks Lower With Alarmist Weather Drivel

by Paul Homewood Feb 4, 2025

Storm Eowyn

I won’t even comment on this latest absurd report from The Daily Mail. It shows just how far the MSM has descended into publishing such puerile nonsense. [emphasis, links added]

It is little wonder that very few people now believe what the media tells them anymore.

But the very first paragraph is very revealing:

From the unprecedented heatwave in 2022 to the deadly Storm Eowyn just this month, climate change is already wreaking havoc on Britain’s weather.

The summer of 2022 was not even as hot as 1976, which rather destroyed the narrative.

But where do they get the idea that Storm Eowyn [aftermath pictured above] was caused by climate change?

As a minute’s research would have told the pathetic journalist who wrote this drivel, Eowyn was a run-of-the-mill storm that has happened many times in the past.

daily mail headline

But it certainly proves the point of what I have been saying for years now — that the Met Office’s naming of storms and the use of recently introduced clifftop and hilltop sites to produce scary headlines have now created an atmosphere of hysteria upon which the corrupt media feed.

Of course, I might be wrong.

But I have not seen anything from the Met Office so far that puts Eowyn into perspective or acknowledges the fact that there is no trend towards more intense or frequent storms.

Indeed, they have just published a new post on their blog, “Is further stormy weather on the way?”, which would have offered the chance to put the record straight.

