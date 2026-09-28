THE WORD MERCHANT

Stephen Heins · Sheboygan, Wisconsin

Daniel Yergin: MVP of the Week, the Year, and the Last 47 Years

Some voices come and go with the price of oil. Daniel Yergin has been there since 1979.

That year he co-authored Energy Future, the Harvard Business School report that tried to make sense of the second oil shock after the Iranian Revolution. Lines at the pump. Inflation. Talk of scarcity as destiny. Yergin did not sell panic. He sold history, markets, and the stubborn fact that energy is the foundation of modern life.

Forty-seven years later he is still the most reliable voice in the room. That is why he is this week’s MVP, this year’s MVP, and the MVP of the long haul.

He founded Cambridge Energy Research Associates in 1982 with a file cabinet from the Salvation Army. CERA became the shop serious people called when they needed to know what was actually happening, not what the latest slogan required. It grew into IHS Markit and then into S&P Global, where Yergin serves as vice chairman and chairs CERAWeek—the gathering CNBC still calls the Super Bowl of world energy. Conferences come and go. CERAWeek remains the place where producers, ministers, engineers, and the occasional honest journalist sit in the same hall and talk about barrels, electrons, and money.

Then came The Prize. Published in 1991, it won the Pulitzer the next year. It remains the book. Oil as history, power, money, and war—from Drake’s well to Churchill’s conversion of the Royal Navy to the Gulf War that arrived just as the book hit the shelves. A PBS series followed. Millions watched. The lesson stuck, at least among people who still believe lessons can stick: energy is not a side issue. It is the plot.

He kept writing. The Quest in 2011. The New Map in 2020, still the clearest recent account of how shale, China, climate politics, and great-power rivalry redrew the board. He writes in longhand. The books last. In an age of take-downs and thread-length history, that is not a small thing.

What sets him apart is temperament. Yergin does not join the choir. When net-zero timelines were treated as settled science and moral law, he kept pointing to demand, geopolitics, and the developing world. When people reached for 1970s-era language after this year’s trouble in the Strait of Hormuz, he wrote in the Wall Street Journal that the system is more diversified now—U.S. production, LNG, pipelines that can bypass the chokepoint, China’s inventories. Prices rose. They did not explode the way the old playbook predicted. That is the difference between a historian and a pamphleteer.

This month S&P Global released a study he fronted on multidimensional energy pathways. The core finding is the one energy humanists have been saying for years: the big growth in demand will come from emerging markets and developing economies. By 2060 that growth could equal adding another China to the system. Renewables will be part of the answer. So will oil, gas, and, in some places, coal. Affordability, security, and development do not vanish because a conference in Europe sets a date.

Yergin said it plainly: the thinking that tried to shape the last decade of “transition” policy has collided with economic development, rising demand, geopolitics, and the actual pace of technology. That is not denial. That is accounting.

He has served on the Secretary of Energy Advisory Board under four presidents. India gave him a lifetime achievement award. The Energy Department gave him the first James Schlesinger Medal for Energy Security. Time called him the man whose opinion on energy markets matters more than any other. The New York Times called him America’s most influential energy pundit. The labels are earned because he has been consistently useful, not consistently fashionable.

From the Midwest, we tend to trust people who show up for decades, keep the books straight, and do not pretend the world is simpler than it is. Yergin has done that since the Carter sweater speech and the second oil shock. Through the shale revolution that made the United States the swing producer no one in 1979 expected. Through the climate-policy years when hydrocarbons were treated as a moral failure instead of the reason billions of people live longer and eat better. Through this year’s disruptions in the Gulf.

He is not a cheerleader for any single fuel. He is a student of how nations actually power themselves. That is rarer than it should be.

The shale story is the test case. For a generation the official map said decline. The rock under Pennsylvania, Texas, and North Dakota said otherwise. Yergin did not discover hydraulic fracturing. He did something almost as useful: he put the new map in language that ministers, CEOs, and readers could use. The New Map is not a hymn to oil. It is a description of a world in which the United States became an exporter, China became the demand center that matters most, and climate policy became a second battlefield rather than a substitute for geology.

That is why the 47-year measure matters. Plenty of analysts can be right for a price cycle. Almost no one stays clear from the second oil shock to the LNG boom to the present argument over whether “transition” is a date or a process. Yergin has treated it as a process because that is how energy systems actually change. Plants are financed in decades. Grids are built in decades. Poor countries do not skip the fuels that rich countries used to get rich.

Energy Humanist Thinks:

• A file cabinet from the Salvation Army is a better origin story than a foundation grant. • The Prize is still the book because it treated oil as history instead of original sin. • Longhand is not nostalgia. It is a way of making sentences last. • Demand in the developing world is not a footnote. By 2060 it can look like another China. • Hormuz still matters. It does not matter the same way it did in 1979. That distinction is the job. • Four presidents on an advisory board is not a party line. It is a reputation for being usable. • Fashionable energy writing ages in a news cycle. Useful energy writing ages like a map.

So the award is simple. Daniel Yergin is the MVP of the week because he continues to explain the present without rewriting the past. He is the MVP of the year because the maps he drew in The New Map continue to prove useful. He is the MVP of the last 47 years because almost no one else has stayed this clear, this long, on the subject that decides whether people have light, heat, jobs, and a chance.

Energy plentitude, low cost, and fairness still need balanced historians who tell the energy truth. Yergin has been doing that since 1979. That is a career of being the MVP.

P.S. When I grow up, I want to be just like Daniel.