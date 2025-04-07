HEADLINE: “Climate Expert: Extreme Weather Hype Exposed As Real Data Undercuts Attribution Industry” by Roger Pielke Jr
“As I have documented extensively here at THB, findings of the IPCC on detection and attribution are indeed at odds with the headline-generating pronouncements of the extreme event attribution.”
Climate Expert: Extreme Weather Hype Exposed As Real Data Undercuts Attribution Industry
Inside World Weather Attribution - Weather Attribution Alchemy, Part 6
Today’s post is Part 6 in the THB series, Weather Attribution Alchemy.
