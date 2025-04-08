View in browser

DAVID BLACKMON

∙

PAID

READ IN APP

Subscribed

A little more than a year ago, I predicted on the Energy Realities Podcast that if Donald Trump were to win the 2024 presidential election, the US would be permitting the building of new coal-fired power plants by the end of 2026. I added that, even if the Democrats were to defeat Trump last November, they would be forced to move in that direction by the realities of the power markets.

Share

Starting on Day One of this second presidency, President Trump has made several moves to encourage the reactivation of mothballed coal plants and free up leasing for more coal mining operations on federal lands. Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum have both incorporated pro-coal expansion messaging into their speeches and media appearances.

The President further signaled his support for revitalization of the coal industry on March 17 with this post on Truth Social:

Text:

After years of being held captive by Environmental Extremists, Lunatics, Radicals, and Thugs, allowing other countries, in particular China, to gain tremendous Economic advantage over us by opening up hundreds of all Coal Fire Power Plants, I am authorizing my Administration to immediately begin producing energy with BEAUTIFUL, CLEAN COAL.

[END]

Obviously, there is a great deal of disagreement with the President’s assessment of coal power being either beautiful or clean, but the point is clear: The Trump administration plans to take full advantage of America’s unmatched wealth in coal resources.

As new power demands from the rapid expansion of datacenters, AI growth, and the anticipated expansion of US manufacturing stemming from the Trump tariffs and other economic policies accelerates, the need for a big expansion in reliable and affordable baseload capacity becomes increasingly urgent.

Today, President Trump apparently will take the next step towards ultimately permitting new coal-fired power plants.

Reports circulated Tuesday morning that, at 3:00 ET, the President will sign multiple executive orders designed to accelerate the development of America’s massive coal resources and ease restrictions on their usage in the United States.

E&E News reports as follows:

President Donald Trump is preparing to sign executive orders Tuesday to bolster the coal industry, including using his emergency authority to force some coal-fired power plants set for closure to stay open and keep producing electricity. The move has been widely anticipated as the Trump administration set the stage for loosening air pollution regulations that have been costly for coal. And there have been concerns that electricity consumption is rising too fast for the power industry to keep pace. Much of that surge in projected energy demand is tied to America’s build-big approach to data centers and artificial intelligence.

[End]

Bloomberg reports the following details:

The order restarts coal leasing on federal lands,

labels coal a “critical mineral,” and

tells agencies to stop favoring cleaner energy.

Exporting coal (and the tech to burn it) is also part of the plan.

Trump is betting that powering data centers with fossil fuel will keep the U.S ahead of China.

Coal now powers just 15% of the grid, down from over 50% in 2000.

[End]

Obviously, we will learn more about this as the day progresses. Make no mistake about it, America’s energy policy is making a full U-turn from the Biden administration’s obsession about the trace element of plant food in the atmosphere.

That is all.

BOTTOMLINE: “Much of that surge in projected energy demand is tied to America’s build-big approach to data centers and artificial intelligence.”