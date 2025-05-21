Dear Gentle Substack readers and writers, I could use some financial help funding my ongoing activist work; and ultimately, the organization of my last 5 years of publishing national and international articles written by the best energy and environmental writers. There are well over 10,000 pieces to be organized and archived. Actually, I have saved all my published work for the last 25 years, including extensive work about Open Access and broadband regulation.

Anyway, I have every reason to believe that an archive of my collected energy humanism posts will be of great use for scholars, historians, and investor. I aspire to be one of best energy news curators, highlighting the very best energy writers, engineers, and thinkers.

At this time, I expect to continue my curation and publishing that involves my cause advancing global energy fairness and ending planetary energy poverty. While I am working alone out of my home, I am committed to be an ally to all energy humanists: stephenheins.Substack.com; steve@heins.net.

Climate Sanity Spokespeople and Energy Ambassadors

A Partial List of Economists, Business Authors, Scientists, Climatologists, Engineers, Scholars, Financiers, Businessmen, Lawyers, Regulators, Policy Wonks, Energy Activists, and Thinkers…

who favor global energy fairness, practical environmentalism, adequate health care, good economics, and electricity abundance for all people.

Robert Bryce, Roger Pielke, Jr., Michael Shellenberger, Judith Curry, David Blackman, Francis Menton, Doug Sheridan, Daniel Yergin, Tom Finton, Scott Tinker, Mark Mills, Terry Etam, Tracy Shuchart, Vaclav Smil, Jude Clemente, Willis Eschenbach, Tom Shepstone, Eric Worrall, Jusper Machogu, Nicholas Lewis, Ryan Meyers, Dr. Matthew Wielicki, Douglas Pollock, Jim Willis, Ed Ireland, Meredith Angwin, Wayne Crews, Mark Steyn, Craig Rucker, John Droz, Nicole Jacobs, Jason Spiess, William Allison, Tammy Nemeth, Nic Lewis, Lynne Balzer, Jonathon Cohler, Gordon Hughes, Paul Homewood, Charles Rotter, Smythe Anderson, Terence Corcoran, Richard Morrison, Brian Gitt, Paul Driessen, Isaac Orr, Anthony Watts, Jim Steele, Andreas Thanos, Steve Reese, Chris Wright, Bette Grande, Jim Vinoski, Timothy Birdnow, Charles Rotter, Hank Campbell, Alex Epstein, H. Sterling Burnett, James Taylor, Tim Benson, Joe Bastardi, Bruce Everett, Jim Lakely, Harold Hamm, Stephen Wilson, William Prentice, Captain Kieran Kelly, Benjamin Zycher, Nick Deiuliis, Sha Huam, Prfed Dvorak, Benny Peiser, Robert Bradley, Duggan Flanakin, Paul Williams, Andrew Fillat, Lynne Balzer, Henry I. Miller, Tom Nelson, David Friedman, Terry Branstad, Travis Fisher, Michael Kelly, Todd Staples, Steve Goreham, Alexander Stevens, William F. Shughart II, Thomas Catenacci, Gregory Wrightstone, Geoff Simon, Mark Nelson, Dr. Chris Keefer, Greg Walcher, Joe Sinnott, Doomberg, Ron Barmy, William Barr, Steve Bakken, Kent Lassman, Donald Kendal, Marlo Thomas, Myron Ebell, John Christy, Miles Pollard, Richard Stern, Kevin Dayaratna, Steve Milloy, Peter Lilley, Jonathon Constable, Seth Whitehead, Tom McClintock, Nir Shaviv, David Legates, Jay Lehr, Patrick Michaels, Timothy Ball, Douglas Pollock, Roger Bezdek, Jennifer Fielder, Tom Harris, Robert Carter, Frederick Spitzer, Stephen Schneider, Richard Muller, Dominik Kolorz, Craig Idso, William Gray, Ivan Giaever, Stu Turley, Ron Stein, Roger Caiazza, Todd Royal, David Hoyt, Marc Morano, Chris Horner, Bob Tisdale, Pat Michaels, Franz Unterreiner, Bjorn Lomborg, Alexander Stevens, Matt Ridley, Fred Singer, William Barr, Mark Adams, Michael Deacon, Joel Kotkin, Tom Finnerty, Thomas Richard, Jack Hellner, Doug Burgum, Alex Neuman, Andy May, David Strom, David Middleton, Nick Pope, Kip Hansen, Brendan O’Neill, Andy Rowland, Steve Koonin, Roy Spenser, Christopher Monckton, Patrick Moore, Ross McKitrick, Irina Slav, William Happer, Liz Peek, Peter Ridd, Glenn Hubbard, Willie Soon, Stephen McIntyre, Richard Lindzen, Justin Haskins, Freeman Dyson, Tyler Durden, Pierre Gosselin, Chris Talgo, Mark Adams, Linnea Lueken, Simon Kent, Diana Furchtgott-Roth, Christopher Rufo, Kevin Mooney, Sam Karnick, Steve Heins, Kevin Killough, Rich Dolan, Robert Hargraves, Nick Deiuliis, Tom Long and Mackie McCrea, Walter Russell Mead, Rick Whitbeck, Jack Spencer, Thomas Richard, Brent Bennett, Andrea Hitt, Jeff Eshelman, Andrew Gray, Gordon Bullivant, Barry James, Max Wilbert, Lars Schernikau, Robert Lyman, Dick Storm, Marc Cortez, Joseph Fournier, Rob Driscoll, and many 100s more to be added going forward.

(Please make recommendation of other allies who rightfully belong in this remarkable group.)