Decay at Heart of Dayton

With five converging rivers, Dayton, Ohio

is a flood plain unto itself, where

The Flood of 1913 killed 350 peoples.

In its heyday, Dayton was innovation.

Wright Brothers most remembered, but

assembly lines of inventors and innovators.

In American history, Dayton has

an oversized presence,

and yet forgotten by historians.

Almost as sad is the fact downtown,

simply a bombed-out facade of yesteryear.

I still wince when I remember those images.