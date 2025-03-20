“Delicious actually

”

IRINA SLAV

∙ PAID

Today I come bearing extra-grim news. The news features the words “money” “dried up” and “celebrities”. Also “pensions” and “green”. I could be playful and ask everyone to arrange these words in a sentence, and then we can have fun rating the sentences. But as I said the news is grim. The entertainment industry has become mysteriously reluctant to put its money where its transition-loving mouth is. Tragically, it’s not just the entertainment industry. Tissues will be handed at the exit.

Earlier this week, my go-to source for transition meltdown reporting, which is not The Guardian but the FT, wrote that an entity called Make My Money Matter had shut down a five-year campaign aimed at brainwashing people into demanding that their pension funds invest in green stuff only. The campaign, it pains me to say, featured actors including Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch, among others that the FT did not name, thankfully, because I won’t survive the revelation that more than two brilliant actors I like can be that dumb.

Per the author of the piece, “a host of Hollywood stars [were signed on] to deliver carefully scripted and entertaining videos — explaining that “Pensions Actually”, is the way to save the planet.” Note the charming “carefully scripted” part. Also, the “Love Actually”, reference possibly aimed at presenting the campaign in a cheerful, comedic light, which is where I will risk offending some of you by stating that “Love Actually” is the most depressing, non-comedic piece of film with the label “comedy” I’ve ever seen that wasn’t made in Russia. And that’s saying something. Moving on.

Apparently, celebrities were happy enough to partake in the propaganda but they weren’t happy enough to put money into it. Unreliable folk, celebrities. Yet they did manage to convince “some to write to their pension schemes demanding an end to fossil fuel investing.” Every little counts, I guess. But the little appears to have been really, really little, so its architects are unhappy. “In the philanthropic world, lots of organisations like ours are not able to get funding,” the chief executive of MMMM told the FT author. And now there’s one less source of such funding because — put down your hot beverage — Bill Gates Gives Up on Climate Change. Cue alarums and excursions.

So, Bill Gates has this company called Breakthrough Energy that the outlet that broke the news, Heatmap, called a “climate philanthropy organisation”. Said organisation, Heatmap tells us, has now closed its policy and advocacy office, and had laid much of its staff in Washington. Which is where Heatmap told me my free article limit of, apparently, one, was reached and I had to switch to Futurism, which carried the same story taking it from Heatmap. There are always ways around stupid paywalls, Heatmap.

Anyway, Gates is shrinking his climate giving and to add insult to injury he has reportedly been “cosying up” to Trump, daring to even praise the U.S. president on his grasp of issues that excite him, that is, Gates. The Futurism coverage screams betrayal and bad, old billionaires, who are nothing but “wolves in sheep’s clothing”, and if you’re not already crying, you’re monsters. Just look at the closing sentence of that Futurism article: “It all goes to show: billionaires were never going to save the world from climate catastrophe — they just needed us to believe they could.”

To say that this is ungrateful is to say nothing. Billionaires are the heart and soul of the climate activism movement or if not the heart and soul, then at least the wallet of that movement. But as I said in an earlier post, even their pockets are not bottomless and you don’t get to be a billionaire and stay a billionaire by being irresponsible with money, at least not for long. Apparently, this amounts to being a wolf in sleep’s clothing to some sheep and that’s fine. I would, however, suggest, as I have previously, that said sheep take a moment to think about what the main diet of wolves consists of before taking aim at them. You turn on your biggest donors at your own risk.

Not all is lost yet, according to another Heatmap article that the organisation was gracious enough to let me access, and that cites a transition tech venture capital executive as saying “In my experience, when the government takes a step back from a particular impact area — and climate is no different — often philanthropists end up leaning in.”

But there is a nuance here and that nuance seems to be that philanthropists with a flair for climate change prevention seem to have relied heavily on their generosity being reciprocated by, in this case, the U.S. government. Now that Trump is taking the axe to federal climate finance, everyone’s hunkering down and waiting to see what happens next. In other words, and these are Heatmap’s words, “no one wants to stick their neck out when there’s a climate witch-hunt going on.” If you’re laughing, you’re going to hell. Climate change hell.

One interesting fact about this billionaire pullback from transition funding is that the pullback appears to be, for now, limited to the propaganda segment. As Heatmap wrote in its Gates report, the venture capital and investment division of Breakthrough Energy is still very much alive, kicking, and giving. But it seems that billionaire doesn’t want to keep feeding activism that now faces highest-level government opposition rather than unquestionable support — remember when President Biden hosted that boy who hated LNG so much he convinced the man in the top job to place a moratorium on new LNG plants?

Something tells me that venture capital investments are the next to go but it would take a while because billionaires do have deep pockets, after all. On the propaganda front, however, not all is well. Not all is well at all, and here’s a (relatively) recent example. Fair warning: it may involve clicking on a link that leads to a Guardian report. If you’re recklessly curious. If not, I was recklessly curious for you.

“Twisters is the latest in a long line of movies that fail to address the environmental emergency – experts say it’s a missed opportunity,” The Guardian informed us last July, lamenting the fact that the sequel to 1996 “Twister” was a movie and not a propaganda lesson. In yet another addition of insult to injury, this was deliberate.

“I just wanted to make sure that with the movie, we don’t ever feel like [it] is putting forward any message,” the director of “Twisters”, Lee Isaac Chung, who, per CNN, grew up in Oklahoma’s tornado belt, told the outlet. “I just don’t feel like films are meant to be message-oriented.”

The significance of this statement is, I believe, at least as great or even greater than the significance of Bill Gates’ shutting down the climate activism feeder at Breakthrough Energy. Note that this report is from July 2024. At the time, it was not at all clear to everyone that Trump will be the next U.S. president and he will take a big stick to the climate agenda. But it must have started to become clear that people had reached the point of saturation with “messaging”, which is the politically correct euphemism for propaganda. And it didn’t even take very long.

In conclusion, allow me to take a second to bring you back in time, to March 8, 2024, when I wrote Burn, Hollywood, burn (referencing a song by the same name, not making a grave prediction, I must point out). In it, I looked at the enthusiastic push to make every piece of visual entertainment coming out of the place about the climate. They said so themselves: “We aim to make it as easy as possible to weave climate into any aspect of a story,” per one company whose sole business is just that. I wonder how business has been doing lately. I wonder how climate indoctrination will look a year from now. But it looks like there’s reason for optimism. For us, I mean, not for the climate message crafters.