View in browser

IRINA SLAV

FEB 4

∙

PAID

READ IN APP

Last month, a new report came out but not of the usual variety. That report, titled “Energy Delusions” and authored by a former IEA executive and a genuine energy expert, called out the IEA on its peak oil demand predictions, questioning the validity of its assumptions regarding the energy transition, where questioning actually means shattering into tiny little pieces.

Now, clearly both Mark P. Mills and Neil Atkinson are climate denialists or possibly deniers, oil shills, backward conservatives and overall bad people. But there is a problem with that quick dismissal.

Mills and Atkinson are not the only ones arguing that the transition is not working, it cannot work and never will, so how about we stop pretending and wasting money on it. In fact, none other than transition beacon BloombergNEF had a suspicious message for the masses recently: investment in technologies considered key for the transition is down, severely, in all of the key transition fan countries—and most of the rest is in China. Oh, and also Vitol just said peak oil demand is at least 15 years away.

LISTEN NOW · 8:19

First, the good news, although good and bad are a matter of perspective. Investments in the transition hit $2.1 trillion last year, which was a record high and also an 11% increase on the previous year. Hooray for the transition and the smart people investing in it.

Now for the bad news, again for a certain definition of bad. The annual increase in transition investments, while double-digit, was a substantial decline on previous years, when investment was booming at an annual rate of over 20%, or more precisely 24-29% for 2021 to 2023.

Even worse, nay tragic, is the fact that while transition investment rose in India and Canada, it actually declined in the UK and the European Union. I’m sure the Starmerites and the disciples of Ursula of the Commission would take care of that but for now, it is what it is, and what it is is down. Which is bad. It’s actually really bad. Because “global energy transition investment would need to average $5.6 trillion each year from 2025 to 2030, in order to get on track for global net zero by 2050, in line with the Paris Agreement.”

The worst news, however, is not news at all. Most of all that transition investment that BloombergNEF is praising in its report was made by and in China. “China’s total investment last year was greater than the combined investment of the US, EU and UK,” we learn from the highly independent research outlet.

There’s more, too. Fundraising in the transition sectors slumped by 40% last year and it was the third year in a row of such slumps. Transition debt, on the other hand, rose to about half of the 2024 investments, or $1 trillion — a nice, round sum that someone will have to repay at some point but let’s not ruin the good transition mood with such petty details.

BNEF is attributing the debt rise to interest rate cuts and it’s probably true, unless the absence of profitability is taking its toll but that’s irrelevant because transition businesses will totally start raking it in by 2050. The IEA says so.

Speaking of, Mills and Atkinson take the big axe to the IEA’s assumptions. Among these, the authors of the “Energy Delusions” report list things such as consistent corporate policies and a continued increase in climate finance availability, which, as reported by BloombergNEF, is very much not the case — except in China, and I’m beginning to wonder when China’s renewables bubble is going to burst. Even China doesn’t have endless availability of money to throw at solar panels and turbines.

Anyway, other outrageous assumptions by the IEA include “Solar and wind power are 100% efficient,” which Mills and Atkinson delicately debunk by saying that it “contradicts fundamental physics and is, arguably, a silly PR-centric rhetorical flourish.” Also, “Governments will stay the course on EV mandates,” the IEA believes, which is clearly not the case everywhere and even where it still is the case, it won’t be the case for much longer.

In other words, what Mills and Atkinson manage to do in 30 or so pages is demonstrate with facts and figures (and charts) the massive gap between the IEA’s so-called projections and the physical reality we all inhabit by necessity and lack of viable alternatives. The gap has been widening for years and the IEA has not indicated it has any intention of trying to narrow it at least a bit, out of common decency if nothing else.

Common decency, however, is not among the IEA’s many wonderful qualities. Excuses are. Per a Reuters report citing some IEA statement in response to the “Energy Delusions” report that I couldn’t find on the agency’s website, the IEA said the report was “full of rudimentary errors”, which I take to mean it was factually accurate, and also featured “fundamental misrepresentations about both energy systems in general and IEA modelling in particular”. Could there be a more pathetic way of saying “I was wrong, I know I was wrong, I know you know I was wrong but how cruel of you to point it out, in detail, no less, so I’m going to just deny everything.”

This is also delicious: “The report also incorrectly suggests the IEA’s oil demand projections are an outlier – in reality, the projections are well aligned with comparable scenarios of other organisations, including major oil companies,” the IEA grumbled, which brings me to Vitol and its oil demand projections.

The oil trader sees demand for oil peaking at 110 million barrels daily around 2030 and then declining to some 105 million bpd by 2040— which would be 1 million bpd higher than 2024 demand, per the IEA, which is quite reliable when admitting what can no longer be ignored.

Vitol expects petrol demand to decline, citing EV uptake in China, which should be taken with a pinch of salt in light of the market shift that saw more hybrids than EVs sold last year. At the same time, the commodity major expects demand for petrochemicals to increase, boosting crude oil. That is, of course, very unfortunate, but what can you do, climate activists need high-visibility vests and responsibly sourced jewellery, not to mention paints to spray on historical artefacts and works of art.

Per the FT: “Among commodity traders, Vitol has been one of the most bullish about the long-term strength of oil demand, acquiring the largest single refinery in the Mediterranean last year.

So far that strategy has been successful and has made Vitol one of the most profitable companies in the world on a per employee basis. It made net profits of $15bn in 2022 and $13bn in 2023 as geopolitical disruptions roiled oil markets.” No wonder those “major oil companies” that the IEA referenced in its complaint and that mean BP are not so quietly reconsidering their own projections and business plans.