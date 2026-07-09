Deregulation Done Right Isn’t Wrong: Neither is Economic Growth

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

The landscape of federal regulation is shifting under our feet, yet the conversation remains trapped in a binary of “pro-business” versus “pro-regulation” slogans. If we are to move the needle on economic development, we need to stop counting the number of pages in the Federal Register and start analyzing the actual mechanisms of control. As we head toward November, it is time to shift the discourse from partisan talking points to the structural reality of our economy.

On a formal basis, the data suggests a pivot. We are seeing a regulatory environment where conventional rules are being offset by a two-to-one margin through deregulatory measures. The “one-in, ten-out” target remains the North Star of this effort, and while the jury is still out on whether that specific ratio will materialize across every agency, the direction is unmistakable: the federal machine is spending substantially more time undoing than it is doing. Gross rule counts are sitting at historic lows—a signal that cannot be ignored by anyone concerned with the velocity of American commerce.

However, if we stop our analysis at the official tally, we are falling for an illusion. The real story—and the one that deserves a place in our pre-election economic discourse—lies in the “swamp dynamics” that exist entirely outside the traditional rulemaking process.

While agencies may be trimming the fat of conventional regulations, we are seeing a concurrent rise in interventions that act as “rule-equivalents.” These are the blunt instruments of statecraft: tariffs, selective antitrust actions, price-related interventions, and, most notably, the encroachment of industrial policy and partial nationalizations of private firms. When the government decides which sectors win or lose through targeted subsidies or executive-led planning, it imposes a regulatory burden just as heavy—and often far more opaque—than a standard administrative rule.

These actions do not appear in the neat spreadsheets of Federal Register tallies. They exist in the gray space of sub-regulatory guidance, statutory mandates, and the shifting whims of executive influence. We are moving away from the era of the “Administrative State”—governed by slow, public, and judicially reviewable processes—and into an era of “Executive Statecraft,” where the burden on private enterprise is dictated by high-level directives that bypass traditional notice-and-comment procedures.

For those of us interested in true economic development, this creates a paradox. The reduction in conventional rulemaking provides a genuine exhale for the American producer, clearing away the underbrush of red tape that has long stifled small and medium-sized enterprises. Yet, the rise of industrial policy introduces a new, pervasive uncertainty. An entrepreneur can learn to navigate a complex regulation; it is much harder to navigate a market where the government has become a permanent, unpredictable stakeholder in the success of their competitors.

As we look toward November, the task for the electorate is to discern between these two realities. We should be asking our prospective leaders not just if they plan to “cut regulations,” but how they plan to manage the economic environment. Are they advocating for a free market, or are they merely replacing transparent bureaucratic regulation with opaque, executive-driven intervention?

Economic development requires a stable, predictable, and competitive environment. We need a framework that emphasizes power density, reliability, and affordability—the pillars of “Energy Humanism.” We need a system that incentivizes the energy and ingenuity of the individual over the managed outcomes of the state.

The current trend toward deregulation is a necessary corrective to decades of administrative bloat, but let us not be fooled by the metrics. If we clear the path of minor obstructions only to replace them with massive, state-directed roadblocks in the form of industrial policy and market-distorting tariffs, we have not achieved a freer economy. We have simply changed the nature of our chains.