Guest Post from Robert Bradley at Master Resource.

DeSmog’s “Climate Disinformation Database” is so filled with quality and quantity that non-members are itching to join. The thousand or so should be doubled, tripled. Maybe a phone book will be necessary as the political winds shift from stale alarmism to CO2/fossil fuel optimism.

The DOE’s ugly headquarters in Washington, D.C.

The latest profile, somewhat hilariously, belongs to the new head of the U,S. Department of Energy, Chris Wright, who blew through his confirmation hearings and has Democrats, not only Republicans and independents, excited. What a great person! And a great pick! One hopes he will shut down and minimize the civilian side of DOE for the benefit of consumers, taxpayers, and fiscal responsibility.

Here is DeSmog’s “expose,” which is really a list of Chris Wright’s marvelous attributes.

And these quotations: