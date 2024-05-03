Despite Plenty Of Pitfalls, Biden Doubles Down On Offshore Wind

by Christopher Talgo

4 hours ago

in Green Energy, News Opinion

In general, the Biden administration favors top-down, centralized economic planning rather than allowing the miracle that is the “invisible hand” of the free market system to drive the U.S. economy forward. [emphasis, links added]

Consider the automobile industry for example. Do most Americans want to purchase electric vehicles as of now? Nope.

Yet that has not stopped Biden and company from doing virtually everything in their power, including heavy-handed mandates and billions of dollars in taxpayer-funded subsidies to force Americans into eventually having no choice other than an electric vehicle.

The same strategy has also been applied to several types of appliances, including gas stoves, furnaces, washing machines, etc.

Make no mistake, the Biden administration’s penchant for micromanaging consumer choices and exerting command-and-control economic edicts extends far beyond these realms.

A strikingly similar trend applies to the Biden administration’s energy policy posture, at large.

The Biden administration, in its infinite wisdom, has determined that fossil fuel-based energy is bad. So, it has gone to extreme lengths to cripple domestic fossil fuel extraction and production because it has decided that so-called green energy is the wave of the future.

This is not breaking news. On repeated occasions, especially during his 2020 campaign, Biden promised to “end fossil fuels.”

Moreover, on day one of his term, he nixed the Keystone XL pipeline, which would have transported 830,000 barrels of oil per day from Canada to the United States.

Instead of allowing American companies and consumers to decide what type of energy source they prefer to power their homes and businesses, the Biden administration has put its giant thumb on the scale in favor of supposedly environmentally friendly wind and solar.

Just to show how all-in the Biden team is on so-called renewable energy, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland recently announced a new “Five-Year Plan” regarding offshore wind farms.

The irony of the “Five-Year Plan,” which has been an age-old instrument of socialist regimes over the past century, did not resonate with the geniuses behind this latest green energy proclamation.

According to Haaland, “The Biden-Harris administration, led by our Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, has built an offshore wind industry from the ground up after years of delay from the previous Administration. As we look toward the future, this new leasing schedule will support the types of renewable energy projects needed to lower consumer costs, combat climate change, create jobs to support families, and ensure economic opportunities are accessible to all communities.”

There are several problems with Haaland’s plan, which “includes 12 potential offshore wind energy lease sales … in the Atlantic, Gulf of Mexico, Pacific, and the waters offshore of the U.S. territories in the next five years.”

First and foremost, counter to Haaland’s claim, offshore wind farms do not lower consumer costs.

As Bloomberg notes, “The levelized cost of electricity of a subsidized US offshore wind project has increased to $114.20 per megawatt-hour in 2023, up almost 50% from 2021 levels in nominal terms.”

Moreover, according to Barron, “At least eight multinational companies in three states have quietly started to back out of wind contracts, or ask to renegotiate deals in ways that will pass more costs to consumers.”

“Returns on offshore wind are becoming more and more challenged,” Shell CEO Wael Sawan told Barron’s.

Second, there is absolutely zero evidence that massive offshore wind farms will combat “climate change.”

And, as is becoming more apparent, huge offshore wind farms that have been built or are being built along the Atlantic Coast have caused widespread havoc on marine life, including a major spike in whale deaths.

What’s more, the components necessary to build offshore wind turbines cause environmental degradation and the gargantuan turbine blades have a short shelf-life and are environmentally toxic.

Third, several states along the East Coast have made it crystal clear that they want nothing to do with offshore wind farms.

From Maine to Florida, many states have banned these eye sores due to myriad reasons, principally over the concern that they will blunt tourismand hinder recreational activities in the areas where they are built.

Despite these headwinds, the Biden administration is moving forward at breakneck speed to force its offshore wind farm agenda upon the states and the American people.

This is the very essence of “Bidenomics,” using the force of the federal government to micromanage economic decisions in a one-size-fits-all approach.

However, history shows that this method of governance and economic planning is doomed to fail it is literally impossible for a bunch of bureaucrats to decide what is best for more than 350 million Americans with very different life circumstances, preferences, and objectives.

Read more at Heartland Institute