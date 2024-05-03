Different Shoes

This is Jim Thorpe, a Native American

from Oklahoma,

discriminated against by his own

American people,

foreigners alike.

Look closely at the photo.

He is wearing

different shoes and socks.

It was not a fashion statement.

It was the 1912 Olympics

Jim represented his country

in athletics.

On the morning of the competitions his shoes were stolen.

Fortunately, he ended up

finding two shoes in a trash can.

It is the pair he is wearing

in the photo.

But one of the shoes

was too big,

so he had to use

an extra sock.

With those shoes

he won two gold medals

the Decathlon and Pentathlon.

Thorpe’s life is a sobering

reminder:

enough to say

life is harsh,

cruel, and unfair.

Living is brave,

giving up isn’t.

Steve Heins