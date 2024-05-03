Different Shoes
This is Jim Thorpe, a Native American
from Oklahoma,
discriminated against by his own
American people,
foreigners alike.
Look closely at the photo.
He is wearing
different shoes and socks.
It was not a fashion statement.
It was the 1912 Olympics
Jim represented his country
in athletics.
On the morning of the competitions his shoes were stolen.
Fortunately, he ended up
finding two shoes in a trash can.
It is the pair he is wearing
in the photo.
But one of the shoes
was too big,
so he had to use
an extra sock.
With those shoes
he won two gold medals
the Decathlon and Pentathlon.
Thorpe’s life is a sobering
reminder:
enough to say
life is harsh,
cruel, and unfair.
Living is brave,
giving up isn’t.
