Disaster is looming for the electric grid ‘I do not use the term ‘crisis’ for melodrama, but because it is an accurate description’
It certainly will not be able to expand so dramatically in the absurdly aggressive time frames required by Joe Biden’s Green New Deal-based energy and climate plans.
Disaster is looming for the electric grid
‘I do not use the term ‘crisis’ for melodrama, but because it is an accurate description’
11 March 2024 • 4:33pm
Save
Comment speech bubble icon
45
The sun sets on New York during a blackout in 2019. US power grids are facing a reliability crisis caused by surging demand and loss of reliable baseload power CREDIT: Brendan McDermid/Reuters
Many energy experts and analysts have warned for years now that America’s power grid will not be able to accommodate the explosive growth in electricity demand it faces without a huge increase in generation capacity. It certainly will not be able to expand so dramatically in the absurdly aggressive time frames required by Joe Biden’s Green New Deal-based energy and climate plans.
SO MUCH FOR THE COP26 COAL PLEDGES Chins’s coal production
Million metric tons
410
390
370
350
330
310
290
270
250
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
SOURCE: BLOOMBERG
The roadblocks to sourcing the dramatically higher volumes of critical minerals like copper required have been apparent for at least half a decade now. More recently, concerns have arisen about the worsening crisis in supply chains for high voltage transformers. Despite these and many other warning signs, though, the lazy legacy media that dominates public discourse has remained largely silent on the matter, preferring instead to continue parroting the rosy, Unicorn-filled narratives pushed by climate alarm groups and the leftwing billionaires who fund them.
But last week, the ‘Democracy Dies in Darkness’ folks at the Washington Post belatedly leapt into the fray with a major story recognizing the reality that “America is running out of power.” The story correctly identifies the rise of power-gobbling data centers as major drivers of explosive demand growth, along with grid-draining electric vehicle charging and green tech manufacturing facilities. The drive for decarbonisation also means that many other previously fossil fuelled activities, such as heating, are more and more being done with electricity. The challenge grid managers face is how to expand generation capacity in not only the volume but also the speed required to meet the public need.
The Post quotes one public official, Jason Shaw, chairman of the Georgia Public Service Commission, expressing surprise at the sudden exponential rise in power demand. “When you look at the numbers, it is staggering. It makes you scratch your head and wonder how we ended up in this situation.”
Energy Crisis: Paris' Eiffel Tower goes dark early to save electricity in France
But there’s no need to wonder how we ended up in this situation, because the reason is obvious. America is in this situation because of short-sighted and frankly stupid public policies invoked by politicians who make decisions based on pressures from political campaigns and little else. That explains how congressional Democrats, on a straight party line vote in both the Senate and House, passed the Orwellian “Inflation Reduction Act” into law, kicking off so many of the power-hogging projects and the rapid EV expansion that now threaten to overwhelm the grid.
The crisis we face is entirely public policy driven. Those policy decisions have been designed to increasingly deny the ability of power providers to build reliable, 24/7 baseload and dispatchable generation fired by coal, natural gas, or nuclear, while simultaneously subsidizing the expansion of unreliable, weather-dependent wind and solar. This is a witches’ brew of policies that ensures a steady diminution of grid reliability even as demand is exploding and the grid is becoming hugely more important. On Page 27 of its 2023 Long-Term Reliability Assessment, the National Energy Reliability Corporation (NERC) projects that well over half of planned generation expansions in the coming decade will consist of solar additions, with more from wind, presaging a grid overwhelmed with weather-reliant, intermittent generation.
It is key to recognize that our current situation on the precipice of disaster has been entirely caused by authoritarian public policy decisions designed to try to force markets to behave in ways they would never behave of their own volition. Throughout modern history, a major energy crisis has always been required as the germination point to excite real change in energy policy direction.
Outsized demand to power EV transition Mineral make-up
Copper
Lithium
Nickel
Manganese
Cobalt
Graphite
Others
Electric car
Conventional car
0kg/vehicle
50
100
150
200
250
SOURCE: IEA
But a radical shift in policy direction will be required to enable the markets to readjust, a process that will take years to implement. Elections will only produce marginal change unless excited by a major crisis. Even if, say, Donald Trump wins this coming November, his administration will likely only generate changes on the margins. Why? Because most of the refugees from the NRDC and Sierra Club hired by Biden and Barack Obama will remain embedded in the bureaucracies at the EPA and other key regulatory agencies. They will fight every proposed policy shift with every tactic and tool at their disposal.
Appearing before the Senate’s Energy and Natural Resources Committee last summer, Federal Energy Regulatory Commissioner Mark Christie said “the United States is heading for a reliability crisis. I do not use the term ‘crisis’ for melodrama, but because it is an accurate description of what we are facing.”
Advertisement
Advertisement : 12 sec
Change at the top is important, but it probably can’t act fast enough to avert the looming crisis on the grid. Only having to live through the crisis itself will make the population angry enough to force the radical change that is really required, and that is a frightening prospect indeed.
So, kudos to the Washington Post for finally at least recognizing this problem exists. It will be interesting to see how long it takes it and other legacy media outlets to start talking about the frightening realities it presents to the public and policymakers. Hopefully, democracy won’t die in the darkness in the meantime.
David Blackmon had a 40 year career in the US energy industry, the last 23 years of which were spent in the public policy arena, managing regulatory and legislative issues for various companies. He continues to write and podcast on energy matters.
Beyond the absurdly (and logical) obvious (petrochemical/natural gas, coal, & nuclear) sources for a start (assuming we can find methods other than facts and evidence of uniform fraud in terms of the climate myth and the scarcity myth and the fear -pron about how it's all our fault for what those who claim to govern "us" have done), the reestablishment of manufacturing of our own essential components and the investment of security apparatuses for the "at risk" sub-stations and other grid frailties would go along way towards preserving and enhancing the lifeline of modern life. Scrapping the endless panels, wind turbines and CO2 capture facilities would be hugely beneficial as well. Incentivizing and subsidizing energy extraction and refining by U.S. companies, lifting the "sanctions" imposed on mostly Texas-based petroleum companies (in retaliation for their defiance of border policies that are a violation of Article 4 of the Constitution -- that old relic of a document they claim to support but regularly blatantly disregard) and exploring water and thermal as well as hydrogen alternatives with the kin of funding that has been so far earmarked for failed boondoggle green issues would also help. Left to their own devices, they've already devised and begun to implement the harvesting / deployment of human bioenergy via nanoparticulate-based wireless body area network that functionally utilizes each human as a node in a vast network system for computing and data manipulation (and crypto mining). Of course, their other strategy of eliminating vast swaths of society in favor of redistributing the available resources is also a plan -- but who (in their intelligent, right mind) is willingly signing up for that? When they get Dennis Quaid to be their spokesperson and remind us that our "government" has failed, repeatedly, to take the necessary steps to protect us from cyber attacks, infrastructure (kinetic) assaults on the power grid and they willingly remove foundational, reliable forms of energy for fantasy green solutions that are not green or solutions, and we stand by and spectate, we are part of the wasted energy that should be otherwise deployed. Shouldn't we at least pretend that these ridiculous and human-punishing "solutions" are simply the ramblings of madmen and psychopaths who have little compassion for people and less for the earth they so vociferously claim they want to protect?