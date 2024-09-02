DOE Announces $62 Million Investment In Clean Hydrogen Technologies To Boost U.S. Clean Energy Sector

Pooja Chandak

2nd September 2024

Representational image.

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has unveiled a $62 million funding initiative for 20 projects across 15 states aimed at advancing next-generation clean hydrogen technologies. This investment supports President Biden’s Investing in America agenda and is intended to accelerate the development, demonstration, and deployment of innovative hydrogen technologies critical to the clean energy transition.

The selected projects will focus on several key areas, including the development of hydrogen fueling infrastructure, hydrogen-powered port equipment, and improvements in the efficiency and equity of hydrogen technology deployment. This funding is part of a broader strategy to enhance America’s economic competitiveness, create high-quality jobs, and reduce emissions, in alignment with the U.S. National Clean Hydrogen Strategy and Roadmap.

U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm emphasized the significance of this investment in reinforcing America’s leadership in clean energy technologies. “Today’s announcement builds on the historic clean hydrogen investments made possible by the Investing in America agenda,” said Granholm. “These projects will deliver new economic opportunities while positioning America as a global leader in clean energy for generations to come.”

The funding will be allocated across five main topic areas:

Hydrogen Fueling for Medium- and Heavy-Duty Vehicles: Four projects receiving $8.5 million will develop advanced components for hydrogen fueling systems designed for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. Hydrogen Refueling Stations of the Future: Four projects will receive $40 million to create low-cost, standardized hydrogen refueling stations to support commercial-scale vehicle fueling. Hydrogen Fuel Cell-Powered Port Equipment: A $2.5 million project will design and demonstrate hydrogen fuel cell-powered equipment for container handling at the Port of Oakland. Permitting and Safety for Hydrogen Deployment: Seven projects, funded with $7 million, will address challenges related to the siting, permitting, and installation of hydrogen infrastructure. Equitable Hydrogen Technology Community Engagement: Four projects, funded with $4 million, will focus on improving community engagement and ensuring the benefits of hydrogen technologies reach disadvantaged communities.

These investments aim to enhance clean hydrogen applications, support the deployment of hydrogen infrastructure, and ensure equitable access to clean energy benefits. Over $14 million of the funding is specifically dedicated to community benefits, aligning with the Justice40 initiative to ensure that disadvantaged communities receive substantial benefits from federal investments.

The DOE’s Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office (HFTO) will manage these projects, which are expected to play a crucial role in advancing hydrogen technology and supporting the development of Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs. These efforts are designed to strengthen American energy independence and contribute to the nearly 16 million jobs created since the Biden-Harris Administration took office.