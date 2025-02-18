DOGE Has Exposed the Anti-Borders Cash Pipeline

FEBRUARY 17, 2025BY BRIAN LONERGAN

President Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has blown the lid off what may be the biggest political scandal in American history, shining a spotlight on the misuse of taxpayer money on a breathtaking scale. While Trump’s political enemies have assailed DOGE’s work, the fledgling agency has already achieved an unmistakable victory for government transparency: pulling back the curtain to reveal the cash pipeline that has enabled illegal immigration and accelerated our nation’s decline for years.

Even before the Biden administration wrecking ball came to power and opened the floodgates of our southern border, many Americans were speculating that the invasion of our country seemed too choreographed to be organic. Surely some shadowy billionaires, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and international groups were behind it.

As it turns out, that was only half the story. Yes, the aforementioned players are active in the booming, highly profitable corporation that is Illegal Immigration, Inc. But what DOGE has found is that you, the American taxpayer, are largely footing the bill for this lawless, deadly scam that has become an existential threat to the nation.

Not only are taxpayer dollars being used to hasten America’s demise, but they are also being funneled through government agencies that are not supposed to have anything to do with immigration. DOGE leader Elon Musk recently announced his team had discovered that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) spent nearly $60 million last week to house illegal aliens in New York City luxury hotels. This came after Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in October assured the media that all such claims were “not true” and “categorically false.”

It is no secret that, under the Biden administration, the federal government essentially had been a welcoming committee for illegal aliens. No one has yet come forward to explain why an agency supposedly dedicated to disaster relief is putting noncitizens who have violated our immigration laws up in expensive hotels that most Americans could not afford.

This is particularly galling when thousands of citizens and legal residents in North Carolina and California are currently homeless due to hurricanes and fires, respectively. FEMA is still trying to rehabilitate its reputation after its dismal response to Hurricane Katrina in 2005. The latest revelations are a setback to that effort.

The U.S. Agency for International Development, (USAID), the purported humanitarian assistance office targeted for elimination by Trump and rocked by allegations of wasteful and agenda-driven spending, has also been fueling America’s illegal immigration problem. While socially radical billionaire George Soros has been funding the district attorney campaigns of far left-wing candidates, it also turns out that USAID has almost doubled Soros’s investment into that project.

What does that have to do with illegal immigration? Because of the Soros/USAID project, radicals like Larry Krasner in Philadelphia, Alvin Bragg in New York City, and Kimberly Foxx in Chicago’s Cook County, to name just a few, were elected as the top prosecutors in their jurisdictions.

Upon assuming office, Krasner immediately created the new position of “immigration counsel” and hired longtime associate Caleb Arnold, a former immigration attorney. Arnold consulted on approximately 300 cases in the first year with the goal of reaching “immigration neutral” outcomes. Arnold advises prosecutors in cases where the defendant is a noncitizen. Of the roughly 300 cases, 120 were recommended to be changed to plea agreements. Arnold has also published a sanctuary policy while in office.

Like Krasner, Foxx, who did not seek re-election last year, hired a legal advisor who worked “to ensure that noncitizen defendants do not face unnecessary immigration consequences, particularly for misdemeanor and low-level offenses,” per a Cook County attorney statement. This means lowering charges for noncitizen defendants in order for them to avoid apprehension and deportation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

In addition to helping elect radical DAs, USAID in some cases is funding causes that directly contradict federal immigration laws. Groups affiliated with USAID are underwriting Presente! Maine, a nonprofit in the Vacationland that advises illegal aliens on ways to evade U.S. ICE agents in the state and sidestep deportation. Keep in mind these are just the few cases that have been identified so far upon initial investigation. DOGE is almost certain to find many more examples of waste that also have the effect of empowering those here illegally.

It is bad enough the Biden White House was so shameful in enabling illegal immigration for the last four years. That they were spending millions of our tax dollars on both half-hearted enforcement of immigration laws and efforts to assist aliens in escaping those attempts at enforcement is a further insult to Americans who expect good management of the nation’s resources.

The Democrats in Washington and the corporate media have already begun their public relations blitz to discredit Musk and DOGE. Know that their indignation is owing not to any falsehoods being told, but to the audacity of Trump and Musk in exposing the truth about what has been a wasteful, traitorous deception you were not supposed to see.

PREVIOUS POSTBeware the Centrist

About author

BRIAN LONERGAN

Brian Lonergan is director of communications at the Immigration Reform Law Institute in Washington, D.C, and co-host of IRLI’s “No Border, No Country” podcast.