DOGE: Reuters Paid Millions by DoD for 'Large Scale Social Deception'

DAVID BLACKMON

FEB 13, 2025

I’ve been warning everyone that the enormous corruption revealed by DOGE in the $50 billion USAID is just the tiny tip of a much, much bigger iceberg of corruption bleeding into every departmental budget of the federal government. Everyone needs to realize that the dying legacy media has been heavily involved in a big share of that corruption.

This morning brings a great example from the U.S. Department of Defense budget, which Doge began reviewing on Monday. It turns out that bureaucrats there were so cocksure of Kamala Harris and the demonic Democrats holding onto power this past November that they haven’t even been trying to hide the nature of the corruption in the department’s accounting system.

Take a look at this invoice recording a big payment to Thomson Reuters in 2022:

Right there in the Description for the payment it says: “Active Social Engineering Defense (ASED) Large Scale Social Deception (LSD).”

Some users on X are complaining that none of the media outlets are reporting on this.

Well, hell, they can’t report on this - they’re the ones doing all of this.

As DOGE continues through this review process, can there be any real doubt they will reveal similar payments to AP and pretty much every other legacy media outlet that has participated in all the massive media brainwashing psyops targeting the American people over the last 16 years?

You know that’s coming. Stay tuned.

That is all.