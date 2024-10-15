Domestic #EnergySecurity is something that too many in Canada are still waiting for, including #FirstNations on reserves across the country. This issue is most acute when it comes to household heating where bills for electric heating can run into well over $1,000 per month. While some First Nations have been able to advance their own programs to extend low-cost natural gas infrastructure and service to their communities, and others have benefited from provincially-led programs, many others have been asked to wait.

In collaboration with Enserva and First Nations Power Authority, Energy for a Secure Future (ESF) is working to highlight these issues and support change. Three First Nations leaders from Saskatchewan, Chief Mark Fox, Chief Christine Longjohn and Chief Edwin Ananas, share the urgent need for reliable, affordable energy access for their communities. For them the solution is #NaturalGas infrastructure and access.

“Our families shouldn’t have to choose between food and heat. It’s not right that so much of their income goes toward basic energy costs.”

- Chief Mark Fox, Piapot First Nation

“We’re surrounded by natural gas, yet our Nation was left out of access. It’s time for us to have the same energy choices as other homeowners.”

- Chief Christine Long John, Sturgeon Lake First Nation

“Our people face high costs and dangerous delays for heating fuel. We need secure, reliable energy now—not in 20 years. The government must come see how we live, and the struggles we face daily.”

- Chief Edwin Ananas, Beardy’s and Okemasis Nation

Watch the full video to hear these leaders’ perspectives on natural gas as a solution for their communities’ social and economic development.

