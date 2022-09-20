By Steven Koonin.............

Two re­cent stud­ies reported in the me­dia fo­cus on the ter­mi­nus of glac­i­ers—i.e., where the ice, the ocean and the ground come to­gether. One study used an un­der­wa­ter drone to map the seabed at a depth of 2,000 feet, about 35 miles from the ter­mi­nus of the Thwaites Glac­ier in Antarc­tica. De­tailed sonar scans showed a wash­board pat­tern of ridges, most less than 8 inches high. The ridges are caused by daily tides and serve as a record of where ice touched the seabed in the past. Re­searchers could read that record to in­fer that at some time in the past the glac­ier re­treated for half a year at more than twice the fastest rate ob­served be­tween 2011 and 2019.

A sec­ond study tested the idea that fresh­wa­ter from the melt­ing of one glac­ier could be car­ried by cur­rents along the shore to ac­cel­er­ate the discharge of nearby glac­i­ers. Be­cause global cli­mate mod­els are in­suf­fi­ciently de­tailed to de­scribe the ocean near the coast, re­searchers con­structed a spe­cial model to prove out their idea. If ocean cur­rents can con­nect the dis­charges of dis­tant glac­i­ers, that would add to the com­plex­ity and vari­abil­ity of changes in the Antarc­tic ice sheet.

Un­der sce­nar­ios deemed likely by the United Na­tions’ In­ter­gov­ern­men­tal Panel on Cli­mate Change, a con­nec­tion be­tween ocean cur­rents and dis­charge would in­crease the over­all dis­charge rate in one re­gion of the con­ti­nent by some 10% by the end of the cen­tury. But to em­pha­size the idea be­ing tested, the mod­el­ers used hu­man in­flu­ences al­most three times larger. Even though that fact is stated in the pa­per, re­porters rarely catch such nu­ance, and the me­dia goes with head­lines such as “Antarctic Ice Melt­ing Could Be 40 Per­cent Faster Than Thought” with the ab­surd state­ment that “a mas­sive tsunami would swamp New York City and be­yond, killing mil­lions. Lon­don, Venice and Mum­bai would also be­come aquar­iums.” A more ac­cu­rate head-line would read: “Ocean cur­rents con­nect­ing antarc­tic glac­i­ers might ac­cel­er­ate their melt­ing.”

These two stud­ies il­lustrate the progress be­ing made in un­der­stand­ing a daunt­ingly com­plex mix of ice, ocean, land and weather, with clever meth­ods to in­fer past con­ditions and so­phis­ti­cated com­puter mod­el­ing to show po­ten­tial fu­ture sce­nar­ios. These pa­pers de­scribe the sci­ence with ap­pro­pri­ate pre­ci­sion and caveats, but it is a shame that the me­dia mis­rep­re­sents the re­search to raise alarm. That de­nies the pub­lic the right to make in­formed de­ci­sions about “cli­mate ac­tion,” as well as the op­por­tu­nity to mar­vel at the sci­ence it­self.