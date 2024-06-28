It was big news last week that the Texas PUC received 125 applications for 56 GW of new gas-fired generation. The legislation behind the initiative—which appropriates $5B in state grants and loan guarantees to the plants—was intended to spur 10 GW of new gas-fired capacity on ERCOT.



We’ve seen commentary about what the supposedly massive “oversubscription” means, with plenty of energy industry insiders hailing it as a rebuttal to the massive buildup of renewables on the state’s increasingly shaky grid. We’re not so sure.



The subsidized fund for gas-fired generation is far from a solution to the grid’s large and growing problems. More likely it’s a political fig-leaf to cover up poor grid management by state leaders—that is, a way to say, “Don’t blame us, we tried to fix it” should the system suffer catastrophic failure due to the non-performance of renewables.



The truth is many of the same state politicians who championed this particular law have actually enabled the very situation on the grid they now supposedly decry. We say supposedly because, to be clear, there’s absolutely no *mea culpa* here—from anyone. We don’t get those anymore.



We suspect analysis of political contributions from renewable energy interests to Texas politicians would show there’s too much in the way of donations flowing to the political class to expect they’d ever disallow more damaging renewables on the system. Again, we may be wrong on this point, but we doubt it. In time, we hope to do that analysis.