Every day, U. S. energy policies become more convoluted, politicized and counterproductive. We should be striving to cultivate safe, reliable, affordable, resilient, abundant energy sources which are produced in responsible ways that legitimately improve the environment. Public policy should focus on all of these important energy attributes, not just one or two of these objectives.

Regrettably, policy makers increasingly make decisions which seem uninformed and detached from reality. The key to promulgating better energy policy is instilling our policy makers with better energy literacy. For this reason, conferences like the Northwest Colorado Energy Summit are extremely important. The Northwest Colorado Energy Summit is an annual conference which is hosted by the Joint Organizations Leading Transition. The conference brings together policy makers, business leaders, universities, state organizations and community leaders to discuss contemporary energy matters facing Colorado. Not everyone participating in the conference is in agreement on the best energy solutions. Nevertheless, the first step towards cultivating better energy policy is convening diverse minds to discuss energy issues and potential energy solutions.

A few days ago, I had an opportunity to address the Northwest Colorado Energy Summit in Montrose, Colorado. I was honored to also be joined by Colorado-native Roger Pielke, Jr. who delivered a compelling and sober presentation about energy policy.

If you are not already following these experts in energy and climate, I recommend that you seek them out on their various platforms.