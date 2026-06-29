E Triking: From Lake Michigan to Lake Wisconsin, aka, Whistling Straits Golf Course

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

Sometimes the best rides are the ones that happen completely by surprise. The day began with no itinerary, just the wide-open potential of a Wisconsin morning and the comforting, steady pull of my e-trike. I didn’t plan on covering much distance, but the moment I pointed the trike north and felt the motor engage, I knew I was committed. That simple act of pointing north was my only compass; the destination would define itself.

My first deviation was inevitable: I couldn’t head toward the open lake without stopping at the Sheboygan Harbor. It’s always my touchstone for a long ride. When I rolled onto the concrete pier, as captured in ⁠image_2.png⁠, the air was cool enough that my bright blue jacket felt essential.

In that photo, you can see me bundled up, the trike’s fat tires resting on the pavement. The water that day was restless, stretching out to meet a soft, gray sky. In the distance, the iconic red lighthouse stood sentinel, a silent marker against the horizon.

A single sailboat, white sails taut in the breeze, was already cutting through the straits, navigating the channels. I paused there for a long moment, simply breathing in the vastness and feeling that special, quiet hum of anticipation that only happens right before a long, open ride.

Feeling the pull of the open road again, I re-engaged the trike’s motor and turned away from the lighthouse, moving through town and then onto Lakeshore Drive. This is where the ride truly began. Rolling North, the landscape opened up dramatically. The trees lined the road, providing intermittent shade, and the lake was my constant companion to the right, a shimmering expanse.

The trike, with its stable platform and reliable power, ate up the miles effortlessly. There’s something meditative about moving at that pace—just fast enough to feel the air rushing past your face, yet slow enough to absorb the subtle texture of the changing landscape. I was heading into history, specifically toward a place that had become a world-class destination from almost nothing: Whistling Straits.

I finally arrived at the grand, Irish-inspired clubhouse, which you can see in image_1.png and image_0.png. It felt surreal to be rolling through this meticulously sculpted landscape on my e-trike. The photo I’m sharing shows the stately stone clubhouse, a building that anchors the massive, winding course. Standing proudly are the three flags: the American flag, the green, white, and orange tricolor of Ireland, and the flag of Wisconsin.

When I saw them against that grand backdrop, it perfectly framed the historical juxtaposition of the place. It looks like it has been here for centuries, but the reality is much more fascinating.

As I took it all in, I couldn’t help but reflect on the remarkable transformation of this land. Before it became a temple of golf, this 560-acre site was “Camp Haven,” a flat and unremarkable Army base operating between 1949 and 1959. At one point, 600 soldiers trained here on anti-aircraft guns. Can you imagine? The land that now hosts the quiet reverence of a major championship was once vibrating with the roar of heavy artillery practice and troop formations.

After the Army left, Wisconsin Electric acquired the site, and for a long moment, it seemed destined to become a massive nuclear power plant. The locals, however, organized and successfully blocked it. But the victory left the land itself in limbo. It spent years as an informal dump and a hangout spot for teens—a forgotten, neglected space.

That was until 1995, when Herb Kohler of the Kohler Company saw what everyone else had missed. He bought the land and, in an inspired move, brought in the legendary Pete Dye. The two of them didn’t just design a course; they terraformed the Earth.

To move from the flat base to the rugged, Irish links-style terrain we see now, they moved massive amounts of dirt and sand—around 13,000 truckloads in total. They literally sculpted 70 feet of elevation change and engineered the dramatic bluffs that define the Straits Course.

The transformation was swift. The Straits Course opened in July 1998, with the Irish Course following in 2000. Kohler didn’t just want a course; he wanted a championship legacy from day one. He got it, hosting the PGA Club Pro Championship in ’99, then three legendary PGA Championships—in 2004, 2010, and 2015—plus the U.S. Senior Open and, most famously, the dominant U.S. win at the 2021 Ryder Cup.

The name “Whistling Straits” didn’t come from a focus group or a marketing plan; it came from Kohler himself. He stood right on those bluffs on a particularly windy day and simply remarked that the wind was literally whistling along the straits of Lake Michigan. He was right.

Riding the e-trike along the cart paths near the clubhouse, I felt an echo of that whistling wind. As ⁠image_0.png⁠ shows, with the club’s staff in white and the players in the distance, I was in a place of deep leisure and history. But looking toward the massive sand dunes and the sculpted greens, I saw more than just a famous golf destination.

I saw proof of vision. I saw land that had been given multiple completely different identities—military, utility, neglect—before finally realizing its destiny. This entire, incredible landscape was willed into existence. It was a wild success story, born from dirt, sand, and ambition. The surprise ride had delivered me to a destination more profound than I imagined

.