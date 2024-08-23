Each passing month brings news confirming that the global energy transition isn't materializing, and that a major adjustment to our approach is needed. So, we once again offer our opinion on a better way forward—

We support more baseload nuclear and natural gas—and, as able, geothermal and hydro—generation in lieu of coal, solar and wind. Permitting should be streamlined. We'll also need more load-following gas-fired plants to handle daily and seasonal variability, while simultaneously prioritizing reductions in fugitive methane emissions that could undermine gas's environmental benefits.

EVs, while fine additions to our menu of transport choices, should be optional—not mandated—so as to not overload strained grids or force EVs on those for whom they're bad fits. Automakers should demand freedom to offer traditional hybrid vehicles or other innovations that suit customer preferences.

Nations, especially wealthier ones, should discontinue subsidies for *all* energy sources, including wind, solar and other renewables, as well as oil, natural gas and coal. In their place should be targeted investments in basic R&D designed to help develop by 2050 technologies much more effective at reducing carbon emissions than what we currently have.

For their part, climate activists should stop pushing subsidies and mandates, opting for proposals to put carbon taxes to the test of democracy via national referendums. A share of proceeds from any economy-wide carbon tax—which will need to be modest to survive—approved by voters could go to R&D for energy innovation, road maintenance, or to citizens in the form of a dividend.

If passed, referendumed carbon taxes should fully replace and eliminate all national energy subsidies, mandates and taxes. Nations may consider the impact of any carbon taxes on trade and competitiveness, and feel free to explore border adjustments with other nations if they choose. Any carbon tax should be required to be (re)approved by referendum every few years.

Gov'ts can run massively damaging deficits funding green subsidies for decades. The public understand this. Moreover, since voters won't tolerate a too-high carbon tax for long, it will have to be kept low. In the end, $20/mt will prove a better alternative than endless subsidies.

These strategies and initiatives won't get us to net zero—an unrealistic and unnecessary goal that's done more harm than good. But they'll bend the emissions curve enough to buy us time to make smarter decisions with better info and better technology post 2050. More importantly, they'll reduce the chances nations effectively bankrupt themselves paying for expensive non-solutions to climate change.

Sooner or later nations—their leaders and voters—are going to have to wake up to the fact that climate change simply isn't the immediate or solvable crisis they were led to believe. And that means we need to adjust how we approach and respond to it.