Ecomodernism and Environmentalism: Two Different Ways of Caring About the Planet

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Writer for “Master Resource”, stephenheins@substack.com

There are two main ways people try to protect nature these days, and they do not get along.

One way has dominated the conversation for half a century. It treats human activity as the problem and restraint as the solution. The other way, which has been gathering strength for the last fifteen years or so, treats human ingenuity as the solution and density as the friend of nature.

The first is traditional environmentalism and conservation, as most people know it. The second is eco-modernism, the school of thought associated with the Breakthrough Institute and people like Alex Trembath. Both claim to care about the planet. They reach opposite conclusions about how to do it.

Traditional environmentalism, the version that took shape after Rachel Carson and the first Earth Day, starts from a simple premise: human beings are a disruptive force on a fragile natural system.

The proper response is to pull back. That means more protected areas, stricter regulation, lower consumption, and a preference for living more lightly on the land. Wilderness is treated as the ideal. Intensive technology is viewed with suspicion—especially nuclear power, genetic engineering, and large-scale industrial agriculture.

The language is often one of limits, precaution, and harmony with nature. In its stronger forms it slides toward the idea that economic growth itself is the enemy.

Eco-modernism starts from a different premise. It agrees that humanity should shrink its overall impact so more of the Earth can be left for non-human nature. But it rejects the idea that the way to do this is to harmonize with nature or to restrain human development.

The practical route, it argues, is intensification. Use technology to grow more food on less land, generate more energy on a smaller footprint, and concentrate people in cities. Then leave the rest of the planet alone. This is the idea of decoupling: rising human well-being paired with falling environmental pressure per unit of output.

The 2015 Ecomodernist Manifesto put it plainly: affirm the old ideal of shrinking the human footprint, but reject the notion that societies must live in harmony with nature to avoid collapse.

The differences show up in almost every practical area.

In agriculture, traditional conservation tends to favor lower-intensity methods, organic practices, and “land-sharing” approaches that aim to integrate farming with wildlife. Eco-modernists favor high-yield agriculture, precision fertilizer use, and modern plant breeding so that the same amount of food can be produced on less land.

The land that is spared can be returned to forest or grassland. Historical evidence is on their side: rising crop yields have already prevented the conversion of enormous amounts of wild land that would otherwise have been farmed. Continuing that process does more for biodiversity than romantic notions of small-scale farming.

On energy, the split is just as clear. Traditional environmentalism has long favored wind, solar, and efficiency measures, often combined with demand reduction. It has been hostile to nuclear power for decades. Eco-modernism treats nuclear as essential precisely because it is dense and reliable.

A nuclear plant produces large amounts of firm power on a small piece of ground. Intermittent renewables require far more land and still need backup. When data centers and electrification drive electricity demand higher, the eco-modernist answer is abundant clean power that does not cause blackouts or lead to skyrocketing prices. The traditional answer has too often been delay, litigation, and the hope that people will use less.

On land use and cities, the contrast continues. Traditional approaches sometimes romanticize rural or low-density living and treat urbanization as a problem. Eco-modernists see cities as an environmental asset. Dense settlement reduces per-person land use, energy use for transport, and the pressure to expand into wild areas.

The same logic applies to forestry and fisheries: intensive, managed production on a smaller area leaves more room for wild ecosystems than diffuse, low-intensity use spread across the landscape.

The two approaches also differ in their approaches to development and poverty. Traditional environmentalism has sometimes treated rising consumption in poor countries as a threat. Eco-modernism treats rising living standards as both a moral good and an environmental necessity.

People who lack reliable electricity, clean cooking fuel, and modern agriculture will cut forests, hunt wildlife, and burn whatever is available. Offering them solar panels for thatched roofs while blocking the denser energy systems that actually lift people out of poverty does not protect nature. It just keeps the pressure high.

These are not small disagreements about tactics. There are disagreements about whether human progress and environmental protection move in the same direction or in opposite directions. Traditional environmentalism has produced real gains—cleaner air and water in rich countries, the creation of parks and wilderness areas, the end of certain destructive practices.

But the same framework has hardened into proceduralism and litigation that slow the very projects needed to cut emissions and meet rising demand. Laws written to study environmental impacts have become tools for blocking nuclear plants, transmission lines, and other infrastructure.

Opposition to intensive agriculture increases the incentive to convert more wild land. An emphasis on consumption limits collides with the legitimate desire of billions of people for modern living standards.

Eco-modernism does not claim that technology solves every problem or that markets need no rules. It does claim that the historical record shows modernization itself can be an environmental strategy. Agricultural yields have risen. Urbanization has concentrated people.

Energy sources have become denser and cleaner over time. Those trends can be accelerated with better technology, better regulation, and a politics that prioritizes building over blocking. The alternative—treating growth as the problem and restraint as the main solution—has not delivered the rapid decoupling that climate and conservation goals actually require.

In the Midwest, we tend to judge ideas by whether they keep the lights on, the jobs coming, and the next generation better off. Eco-modernism meets that test more cleanly than the older environmentalism of limits. It treats abundant energy, productive agriculture, and technological progress as the practical path to both human flourishing and a lighter footprint on the planet.

That is not a rejection of caring about nature. It is a different, and more workable, way of doing it.