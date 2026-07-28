The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Everything Voluntary Jack's avatar
Everything Voluntary Jack
34m

Well written with warmly glowing admiration, thanks, Stephen, a new photographer for me.

Wikipedia has quite a full article on him, worth reading.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stephen Heins · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture