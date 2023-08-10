The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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Ken Bowdon's avatar
Ken Bowdon
Aug 11, 2023

Only one design of a natural gas plant will work under these regulations. NetPower.Com has built and operates a 40 megawatt proof of concept gas plant. It captures nearly all of the CO2, captures CO2, Oxygen and noble gases from the air through a cryoplant. Burns the Natural gas with pure Oxygen within a stream of CO2. CO2 turns the turbine then is cooled and recycled back to the combustion chamber. No nitrogen in the combustion chamber so no Nitrous emissions, only CO2 and pure water. They are starting a 300 MW grid scale plant to be completed in 3 years. Bill Brown with 8 Rivers developed the technology and took it public under NPWR

The plant is on a smaller land footprint because it does not require a cooling lake. It is more efficient and more economical than a standard dual cycle gas plant even with the load of the Cryoplant.

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