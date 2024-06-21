“EIA estimates declined rates of flaring, venting natgas in 2023”, Hart Energy: Dueling Headlines: “Fossil fuel firms flared most gas since 2019, says World Bank.” Bloomberg.

As an energy policy witness, I can’t help being of two minds. These contradictory pieces written in the same media news cycle are an example of politics, bias, and energy. Credibity is vacationing.

STEPHEN HEINS

JUN 21, 2024

EIA estimates declined rates of flaring, venting natgas in 2023. Hart Energy. The U.S. petrochemical industry cut the rate of natural gas lost to flaring and venting in 2023 over 2022, according to an early estimate released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on June 20. “We estimate this percentage will be the lowest rate of venting and flaring recorded in 18 years,” the EIA published on its website. The agency will publish updated and final results in September.

Fossil fuel firms flared most gas since 2019, says World Bank. Bloomberg. The burning of excess natural gas from global oil fields hit its highest level since 2019 last year, spewing enough pollutants into the atmosphere to equal those from an extra five million cars, according to a World Bank report. Gas flaring by oil and gas producers rose by about 7% last year to 148 billion cubic meters compared to 2022, the World Bank’s Global Gas Flaring Tracker Report said Thursday. The increase in flaring resulted in an additional 23 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions.