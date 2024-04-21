Electric car demand plunges across Europe, By Paul Homewood

By Paul Homewood

Electric car sales plummeted across Europe last month as demand dried up despite the EU’s push to ban petrol and diesel vehicles by the middle of the next decade.

Sales of battery-powered cars dropped by 11.3pc as demand in Germany, Europe’s largest economy, plunged by 28.9pc, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

Only 13pc of new registrations were electric, down from 13.9pc in March last year and down from 14.6pc for all of 2023.

Sales of electric cars have stalled despite Europe’s plans to ban the sale of new internal combustion engine cars by 2035.

