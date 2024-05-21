Electric Van Sales In Decline

3 hours ago

Guest Blogger

12 Comments

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

https://www.smmt.co.uk/vehicle-data/lcv-registrations/

Whilst EV car sales remain sluggish, the market for electric vans is even worse. The government’s ZEV mandate demands that 10% of van sales are electric this year, and this figure rises rapidly in the next few years

LCV Registrations

Whilst EV car sales remain sluggish, the market for electric vans is even worse. The government’s ZEV mandate demands that 10% of van sales are electric this year, and this figure rises rapidly in the next few years.

