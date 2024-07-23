THOMAS J SHEPSTONE

JUL 22

The great Robert Bryce has written a remarkable post titled “Breaking Wind.” I encourage everyone to read it, as it addresses three special aspects of what’s happened with that wind turbine failure of Nantucket.

First, is the fact that Nantucket’s elites (mostly Democrats and the sort of folks who fund big green environmental NGOs) are mad as hell about the incident. As Bryce notes:

On Saturday, the Nantucket Select Board announced it was considering legal action against Avangrid and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, the foreign corporations that own the $4 billion Vineyard Wind project now under construction in Massachusetts waters. The Select Board will meet today, Monday, in executive session to discuss the litigation… As I noted here a week ago, the development of offshore wind energy on the Eastern Seaboard has been promoted by some of America’s biggest climate NGOs, including the Sierra Club, Natural Resources Defense Council, National Wildlife Federation, and Conservation Law Foundation, as well as numerous Democratic politicians at state and federal levels.

This case of broken wind, in other words, is teaching our elites something. The hand that fed has been bitten.

Secondly, fishermen, who represent the heart of America, are also mad as hell:

On Sunday afternoon, I talked to Bob DeCosta, a fisherman on Nantucket who started fishing with his father when he was nine. “I’ve been on the water for 56 years,” he told me from his boat. “I don’t have a Ph.D. But like the other fishermen here, I know the tides, and the waters better than anybody. They never talked to us. These wind turbines are getting steamrolled over us. Big Wind is not green. The only thing green about it is the money going to the offshore wind companies.”

So, the commoners and elites are on the same side for a change.

Thirdly, Bryce highlights the sheer arrogance of the wind industry reaching for the sky as if they were building Towers of Babel:

But here’s the critical part: its blades are 107 meters (351 feet) long and weigh 70 tons. In addition, the rotor of the massive machine spans 220 meters. For comparison, the wingspan of a Boeing 737 is 34 meters. In other words, the turbines at Vineyard Wind are nearly as tall as the Eiffel Tower and each of their blades weighs more than a fully loaded 737.

As shown in the graphic above, the Haliade-X rotor is six and a half times wider than the wingspan of a 737. Given the enormity of the machines, it’s no wonder they are failing.

Yes, it's no wonder at all, because God always frustrates attempts by others to be gods, and that's what this is. Check out the full post here. It's packed with details.

