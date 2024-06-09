THOMAS J SHEPSTONE

JUN 9

The energy struggle in which we now find ourselves is part of a much broader struggle for the survival of Western Civilization, the formation of which was based on human rights, not simply human power.

Those human rights eventually came to represent such things as equal justice under law and equal opportunity, recognizing outcomes can never be equal.

Equality of outcomes is impossible as there will always be leaders and followers among us. When leaders become elites, though, there is always a tendency among them to seek not only leadership status but real power over followers, such that leaders become tyrants and followers become serfs. That’s where we are today.

Our elites suppose we need to be trained in the manner of Pavlov's dogs and strictly controlled. And, what's makes that so dangerous is that they have enlisted our media in the effort, giving them elite status as their reward. Our major news organizations are no longer challengers of the tyrants, but their protectors. They reliably deliver propaganda on every issue; propaganda that protects whatever it is that our elites have determined we must accept.

That brings me to a quote from a wonderful science fiction book by C.S. Lewis. It's titled "That Hideous Strength” (summary here) and is part of a trilogy of stories that can be read separately, in sequence or out of sequence. I've read all three and, Lewis, as always, uses his stories to convey much deeper wisdom. The quote is as follows (emphasis added):

"Why, you fool, it's the educated readers who can be gulled. All our difficulty comes with the others. When did you meet a workman who believes the papers? He takes it for granted that they're all propaganda and skips the leading articles. He buys his paper for the football results and the little paragraphs about girls falling out of windows and corpses found in Mayfair flats. He is our problem: we have to recondition him. But the educated public, the people who read the highbrow weeklies, don't need reconditioning. They're all right already. They'll believe anything."

Lewis was a very educated man who not only wrote great science fiction, but also books on medieval literature and very well regarded volumes of philosophy. Yet, he understood how easy it was to pull the wool over the eyes of the over-educated who assumed intelligence was everything when nothing could be further from the truth. That's why "climate crisis” and “energy transition” sell but the truth is always much more complicated and cannot be sorted out with hyperbolic slogans.

Those slogans, in fact, are designed to lure folks away from discussing the complications; that is to avoid rational discussion. It is said “intelligent people always overvalue intelligence” and that's understandable. It's because no one can be intelligent or an expert on everything, but highly intelligent people are prone to suspect they might be and. therefore, always gravitate toward others of similar ilk, creating a herd of folks who defer to each other. Few wish to admit what they don't know. So, we get “97% agree” and similar nonsense.

That is our struggle in a nutshell. We have an elitist bubble at the moment and they want more and more power to decide for us and recondition us. It's led to a frightening abandonment of free speech and it's taking us down an energy path that can only result in stark disaster unless we reverse it. I believe we will but it's going to take a massive effort and a commitment from all of us to "live not by lies.” We must challenge, we must debate and we must refuse to shut our mouths.

#CSLewis #HideousStrength #Energy #Elites #Educated #Climate #EnergyTransition