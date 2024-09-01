Home

2024

August

30

Empowering Voters: Navigating Energy Choices in the Upcoming Election

ENERGYPOLITICS

Empowering Voters: Navigating Energy Choices in the Upcoming Election

5 hours ago

Guest Blogger

13 Comments

By Dave Schryver

The 2024 general election could be the turning point in our country’s energy future, setting the stage for significant shifts in how Americans produce and consume energy for decades to come.

Recent local, state and federal energy policy developments have been mixed. While there has been encouraging progress in recognizing natural gas as a clean, reliable and affordable domestic energy source, there have also been far too many attempts at the state and community level to hinder Americans’ ability to choose their preferred energy source.

As candidates debate our energy future during this election season, it’s critical to remember that consumer interests are directly impacted — positively or negatively — by elected officials’ decisions.

Concerns have been raised about efforts to limit energy choice, due to their adverse effects on energy affordability. Publicly-owned natural gas systems understand the need to adopt sustainable energy solutions and are committed to improving energy efficiency without sacrificing affordability and reliability. As the election season moves into full swing, here’s what I think voters should keep their eyes on.

What Do Energy Consumers Care About?

Most Americans recognize the importance of integrating natural gas with renewable energy sources to energize their homes and buildings. However, recent policies from the White House and the Department of Energy (DOE) have limited the role that natural gas can play in providing reliable and affordable energy to consumers, contradicting consumers’ desire for a diverse energy mix.

As voters, it’s crucial to support candidates who listen to what most energy consumers want rather than catering to the demands of the most vocal minority.

Natural Gas Policy Challenges and Opportunities

State policymakers’ attempt to ban natural gas in New York last year is a powerful example of some states’ shortsighted attempts to curb natural gas usage. While the policy doesn’t ban natural gas in all buildings, it will significantly impact new construction, increasing utility bills for working families while jeopardizing energy resiliency.

In contrast, the reversal of Berkeley, California’s natural gas ban — and similar revocations in other localities across the 9th Circuit — illustrates the need for practical energy policies that align with our nation’s precedent of protecting energy choice. Over 50% of states have passed energy choice legislation to date, demonstrating a robust voter demand for leaders who are committed to preserving access to affordable and reliable natural gas for over 157 million Americans.

In 2025, lawmakers at all levels will face policy decisions that could either address or exacerbate these energy challenges. As candidates seek our vote, will they heed Americans’ calls for affordable and reliable energy?

Promoting Energy Choice, Equity and Innovation

Voters expect their federal, state and local elected officials to champion sound, effective energy solutions.

The incoming 119th Congress has the opportunity to respond to what they hear from voters on the campaign trail — which should include reforming the Energy Policy and Conservation Act (EPCA). Initially enacted in 1975, this act and its subsequent amendments gave DOE the authority to set and update minimum efficiency standards for consumer products, including many natural gas-fired appliances.

Unfortunately, many recently proposed efficiency standards are based on cost-benefit analyses that project only minimal energy and consumer savings, which promotes expensive fuel switching from gas to electric appliances. American consumers deserve policy reforms that ensure future appliance energy rulings are based on transparent criteria with economically justified thresholds for significant energy savings.

As we enter the peak of the 2024 election season, let’s remember that our votes in November will shape the energy landscape of tomorrow. By electing leaders who prioritize collaborative and balanced solutions that bring all stakeholders to the table, we can pave the way for a sustainable energy future.

Dave Schryver is President & CEO of the American Public Gas Association, a trade association representing more than 730 local, publicly and municipally owned gas systems in 38 states.

This article was originally published by RealClearEnergy and made available via RealClearWire.