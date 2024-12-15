A shift is occurring in the fight against climate change—the world sees it's been sold a bill of goods. Renewables, EVs and batteries can't deliver meaningful reductions in emissions without driving up energy prices, unreliability... or both. The energy transition as planned won't happen. Here are our thoughts on a better way forward—



We support more baseload nuclear and natural gas—and, as able, geothermal and hydro—generation in lieu of coal, solar and wind. Streamline permitting. Build more load-following gas-fired generation to handle daily and seasonal variability, while prioritizing reductions in methane emissions that might undermine gas's environmental benefits. Wring out inefficiencies on our grid.



EVs, while fine for those who want them, should be optional—not mandated—so as to not overload grids or force EVs on those for whom they're not a good fit. Automakers need the freedom to offer traditional hybrid vehicles and other innovations that suit customer preferences.



Nations, especially wealthier ones, should discontinue subsidies for all energy sources, including wind, solar and other renewables, as well as fossil fuels. They should instead focus on smaller investments in basic R&D to help develop by 2050 technologies more effective at reducing emissions than what we currently have.



Climate activists should stop agitating for endless green gov't spending, subsidies and mandates, and instead put carbon taxes to the test of democracy via referendums every four years. A share of proceeds from any carbon tax could go to R&D for energy innovation, road maintenance, efficiency upgrades, or to citizens as a dividend.



Any carbon tax should replace and eliminate all national energy subsidies, mandates, etc. Nations may consider the impact of a carbon tax on trade and competitiveness, and explore border adjustments if they choose. Carbon taxes should automatically go to zero after four years, unless voters reapprove them.



Unless we develop better alternatives to address emissions, gov'ts will continue to run massive deficits fueled by green subsidies and spending. Since voters won't tolerate a high carbon tax, it will have to be set low. Even so, a $20/Mt carbon tax will prove a better solution than endless subsidies and mandates.



These strategies and initiatives won't get us to net zero—an unrealistic and unnecessary goal that's done more harm than good. But they'll bend the emissions curve enough to buy us time to make smarter decisions with better info and technology post 2050. More importantly, they'll reduce the chance we effectively bankrupt ourselves paying for expensive non-solutions to a slow-moving threat.



Sooner or later nations—their leaders and voters—are going to have to wake up to the fact that climate change is neither the immediate nor solvable crisis they've been led to believe. And that means we need to adjust how we approach and respond to it.