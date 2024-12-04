Ending Biden’s ‘All-Out War’ On Energy Will Unshackle American Prosperity

by Gov. Mike Dunleavy

Dec 3, 2024

in Electric Vehicles (EVs), Energy, News and Opinion, Politics

Reading Time: 4 mins read

A A

2

A recent headline from Bloomberg declares that President-elect Trump is poised to dismantle the Biden-Harris administration’s stranglehold on American energy. Millions of Americans struggling under the weight of “Bidenomics” can finally breathe a sigh of relief. [emphasis, links added]

Restoring energy independence isn’t just about affordability — it’s also about safeguarding our nation and strengthening our standing in the world.

There’s no sugarcoating it: President Joe Biden’s administration has waged an all-out war on reliable, affordable energy.

From day one, Biden’s agenda has prioritized virtue-signaling over real solutions. One of his first acts was canceling the Keystone XL pipeline, destroying tens of thousands of jobs and undermining our energy supply.

More recently, his administration doubled down by restricting energy leasing in the 1002 Section of Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR).

This area is one specifically set aside within ANWR to balance the dual demands of energy preservation and environmental conservation, and Biden’s decision will harm Alaskans directly while driving up costs for families across the nation.

As a fellow son of Scranton, Pennsylvania, it’s been disheartening to watch Biden turn his back on the energy industry that built our shared hometown.

Scranton once thrived on the strength of its coal and energy workers, yet Biden has worked tirelessly to dismantle the very industries that powered our communities and fueled America’s rise.

The energy policies he championed undoubtedly contributed to his administration’s resounding rejection at the ballot box this November.

Biden’s bureaucrats have been relentless, building a maze of red tape to stifle domestic energy production. From discouraging investment in critical infrastructure to halting exploration, their actions have throttled our oil and gas supply.

Worse yet, Biden dragged us back into the Paris Climate Agreement—a one-sided deal that lets massive polluters like China and India off the hook while tying America’s hands. This, despite the fact that our nation has already proven we can reduce emissions without sacrificing economic growth or sovereignty.

Here in Alaska, we’ve seen firsthand how these misguided policies hurt families. Rising gas prices, soaring heating costs, and restricted job opportunities are the bitter fruits of Biden’s energy agenda.

But the damage doesn’t stop there. Energy independence is about more than just affordable gasoline, electricity, and heat; it’s a cornerstone of national security.

Energy is the lifeblood of the modern world, powering everything from our homes to our military. Without reliable fuel, our armed forces are left vulnerable. We need oil, gas, and nuclear power to keep our jets in the air, our ships at sea, and our bases operational.

Electric vehicle technology may hold promise for the future, but it’s not ready to replace diesel tanks or gasoline-powered vehicles on the battlefield.

Being dependent on foreign adversaries for energy weakens our nation. We’ve seen this play out in Europe, where reliance on Russian oil created vulnerabilities that were brutally exposed during the war in Ukraine.

America must never allow itself to be at the mercy of geopolitical rivals for critical resources. Yet we have been flirting with that dangerous possibility for almost four years now.

Under President Trump’s first term, in contrast, America became a net exporter of oil for the first time in decades. That achievement didn’t just strengthen our economy—it reshaped global dynamics.

By providing energy to allies, we reduced their dependence on authoritarian regimes and cut off revenue streams to bad actors like Iran and Venezuela. And without that dependence, the bad guys lose their leverage. So, energy independence doesn’t just protect us; it fuels freedom around the world.

America is blessed with abundant energy resources. From oil and gas reserves to advanced nuclear technologies and innovative renewables, we have everything we need to lead the world.

To achieve this, we must embrace an all-of-the-above approach—maximizing traditional energy sources while continuing to innovate in renewables.

If we want to make America affordable again, safe again, and strong again, we must unleash the full potential of American energy. By doing so, we can rebuild our economy, protect our nation, and power a brighter future for all Americans.

Read more at Fox News

Related

New Study: Biden’s Climate Policies Added $1,000 To Energy Bills In 2021Feb 10, 2022

The High Hidden Costs Of Biden’s War On Energy Is Devastating AmericansApr 7, 2023

Mitch McConnell: Biden Nominees Eager To Restart The Left’s War On EnergyMar 11, 2021

Comments 2

Graham McDonald 3 hours ago “From day one, Biden’s agenda…..” Yup. One of the first bills that he got to vote on when he first entered the US Senate fifty years ago, was the Alaska Pipeline. He, and four others, voted against it. He’s been an “Anti-” his entire political life. Reply Spurwing Plover 3 hours ago Biden the Blunder is doing as much to ruin America before the Globalist moves out next year Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment *

Name *

Email *

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Notify me of new posts by email.

Stay Connected On Social Media

Donate Today

Beating back the alarmist narrative takes time and money. Please donate today to help!

Get Instant Email Notifications

Enter your email address to receive notifications of new posts by email either instantly or daily. Check your Junk folder for any verification emails upon subscribing.

Email Address

Subscribe

Submit a tip

Name